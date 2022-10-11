ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manee North
2d ago

No u s doj doesn’t have to Baraboo has a good police department just like the other cities. They investigate the same way nothing special

Reply
2
 

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident

Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian. JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation. Officers Sanovich...
JANESVILLE, WI
BET

Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailydodge.com

Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance

(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
JUNEAU, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD seeks person of interest in attack after Illinois game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures of the person of interest in a battery that happened right after a Badgers football game and are asking for help identifying the individual. UWPD reports the victim alerted police immediately after the attack, which happened around...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I just don’t feel safe’: Families file restraining orders against Baraboo school official after students forced from car

BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have asked for restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. Two temporary restraining orders so far have been granted. Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on federal...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury. According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in...
SAUK CITY, WI
nbc15.com

Man accused of groping women, trying to pick fights at Madison bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sexual assault suspect allegedly groped several women around closing time Sunday morning at a downtown Madison bar and tried to pick multiple fights. Officers were outside the Red Rock Saloon around 2:15 a.m. when they were told what the suspect, who was in the bar at the time, was allegedly doing. They were told the 32-year-old man had been drinking and accused him of “groping” them, MPD stated. (quotes theirs)
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Taser, ammo stolen from law enforcement vehicle in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A yellow Taser and 9mm ammunition belonging to a law enforcement agency were among the items stolen from a vehicle that was parked outside a Janesville home over the last several days, according to police. In a report issued Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department indicated...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Police Looking For Stabbing Suspect

Madison police are looking for a stabbing suspect. Police say a 46-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Warner Park over the weekend. Police say the stabbing happened during a fight involving a group of teenagers on Northport Drive. Police say they know who the suspect...
MADISON, WI

