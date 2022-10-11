Read full article on original website
Manee North
2d ago
No u s doj doesn’t have to Baraboo has a good police department just like the other cities. They investigate the same way nothing special
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
‘Why don’t you love me?’: Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside.
nbc15.com
One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
nbc15.com
Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian. JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation. Officers Sanovich...
Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident
BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due to the incident happening at night, but the group of men can...
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
dailydodge.com
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
nbc15.com
UWPD seeks person of interest in attack after Illinois game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures of the person of interest in a battery that happened right after a Badgers football game and are asking for help identifying the individual. UWPD reports the victim alerted police immediately after the attack, which happened around...
‘I just don’t feel safe’: Families file restraining orders against Baraboo school official after students forced from car
BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have asked for restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. Two temporary restraining orders so far have been granted. Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on federal...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury. According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in...
Trial dates set for one of three charged in kidnapping-turned-killing
PORTAGE, Wis. — Trial dates were set Tuesday for one of the three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage. Online court records show Ja’Kenya Patty, 21, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 13. A plea...
nbc15.com
Man accused of groping women, trying to pick fights at Madison bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sexual assault suspect allegedly groped several women around closing time Sunday morning at a downtown Madison bar and tried to pick multiple fights. Officers were outside the Red Rock Saloon around 2:15 a.m. when they were told what the suspect, who was in the bar at the time, was allegedly doing. They were told the 32-year-old man had been drinking and accused him of “groping” them, MPD stated. (quotes theirs)
Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies woman killed in crash outside Sauk City
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Monday who was killed in a crash outside Sauk City last week. Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died of injuries sustained in an October 4 crash on U.S. Highway 12 near State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury. RELATED: Woman killed in crash on US Highway...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin residents still face decades-old barriers in qualifying for Federal food aid assistance
Although she has been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She has heard horror stories from people who have, though. “There was just this big block of (…) something gelatinous that was orange,” Blume said. Today, federal...
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
nbc15.com
Taser, ammo stolen from law enforcement vehicle in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A yellow Taser and 9mm ammunition belonging to a law enforcement agency were among the items stolen from a vehicle that was parked outside a Janesville home over the last several days, according to police. In a report issued Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department indicated...
nbc15.com
Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
seehafernews.com
Madison Police Looking For Stabbing Suspect
Madison police are looking for a stabbing suspect. Police say a 46-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Warner Park over the weekend. Police say the stabbing happened during a fight involving a group of teenagers on Northport Drive. Police say they know who the suspect...
