MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sexual assault suspect allegedly groped several women around closing time Sunday morning at a downtown Madison bar and tried to pick multiple fights. Officers were outside the Red Rock Saloon around 2:15 a.m. when they were told what the suspect, who was in the bar at the time, was allegedly doing. They were told the 32-year-old man had been drinking and accused him of “groping” them, MPD stated. (quotes theirs)

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO