Fall colors looking to peak right on schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The weather conditions have been ideal so far for vibrant fall colors across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Hope you have had the opportunity to enjoy them throughout October so far.

Remember that the colors of the leaves are determined by pigments in the leaves. Chlorophyll is produced through photosynthesis and gives the leaves their green color. Patrick Murphy, National Weather Service Northern Indiana Meteorologist, says that conditions in the summer were also ideal for chlorophyll production, as we experienced periodic thunderstorm rains, followed by stretches of sunshine.

Now that fall is here, the chlorophyll production is decreasing as the temperatures fall and we lose daylight. Sunny days here in the fall promote sugar production, which brings out other pigments in the leaves as the chlorophyll is decreased. Cold air at night also closes up the veins of the leaves and traps the sugar, bringing out the other colored pigments.

This fall, we’ve seen an abundance of bright sunny days, cold nights, and little rainfall, which has really helped produce the vibrant leaf colors this year. In fact, we’ve seen less than a tenth of an inch of rain since September 26th in Fort Wayne. Normally we see the peak of fall foliage around mid-October, so the fall colors are looking to peak right on schedule.





































In the past, rainy periods have resulted in less vibrant colors. Too much wind and heavy rain have also caused excessive leaf drop before the colors peaked. A very warm fall can delay the peak of the colors, as the production of the chlorophyll is extended by a few weeks. A fall that features an early freeze can also be detrimental to the fall colors.

Ultimately, the dry and sunny nature of this fall so far, along with the up and down temperatures, have led to vibrant fall colors arriving right on schedule. Make sure you enjoy them while they last, as rainier and windier times are ahead. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page to learn more.

