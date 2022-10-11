SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been on the temperature roller-coaster so far this week, having passed peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll head downwards with temperatures today with that pattern holding through the weekend. With this colder pattern setting up, “lake-effect” would be the perfect way to describe rain chances over the next several days. If you’ll be outside or running errands, know that rain chances won’t be zero at any particular time, but the lake-effect nature will cause showers to be more hit-or-miss.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO