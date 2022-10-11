Read full article on original website
Twitch Star Adriana Chechik Says She’s Injured After Jumping in Foam Pit at TwitchCon: Report
Adriana Chechik — the popular Twitch streamer and adult actress — claimed she broke her back in two places and underwent surgery for it on Sunday after leaping into a foam pit during TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday. The event also featured Megan Thee Stallion, who performed on Saturday evening. Video footage of the incident that reportedly happened on Saturday circulated on social media. In the footage, gaming streamer EdyBot can be seen landing in the pit after she and Chechik had a “Face Off” using foam “swords” on platforms above a foam pit. To celebrate...
itechpost.com
Streamer Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back in Two Places During TwitchCon Accident
Using Twitter, popular Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik announced that she broke her back in two places after falling into a foam pit at the TwitchCon being conducted in San Diego Convention Center, California on Saturday, as per Kotaku. In a video, Chechik was caught falling backwards on her tailbone before...
Gizmodo
Twitch Streamer Broke Her Back After Jumping in Foam Pit Live at TwitchCon
A Twitch streamer says she broke her back in two places after jumping in a foam pit live at TwitchCon on Saturday. In a brutal video that’s painful to watch, streamer and adult performer Adriana Chechik happily jumps into the pit but then begins to writhe in pain almost immediately after she lands. Chechik told her followers on social media that she will be getting surgery and have a rod inserted into her back for support.
ComicBook
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Streaming Show Rivals of Waterdeep Launches IndieGoGo to Wrap Up Campaign
The long-running Dungeons & Dragons "Let's Play" series Rivals of Waterdeep is turning to crowdfunding to help wrap up its campaign. A IndieGoGo campaign to raise $60,000 launched yesterday, with funds going to help film and produce the final two and a half seasons of the long-running show, which has aired 13 seasons over the past four years. The Rivals team launched the crowdfunding campaign due to Wizards of the Coast pulling its financial sponsorship of the show, as Wizards has increasingly de-emphasized community-created shows on their Twitch and YouTube channels. A recent Forbes report noted that Dungeons & Dragons generated between $100 and $150 million in sales annually for Hasbro and is part of Hasbro's most profitable subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, which generated over $500 million in profit in 2021.
ComicBook
No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain
The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
Trans Twitch streamer Keffals is ready to return home
SAN DIEGO — Weaving through throngs of TwitchCon attendees last weekend, Clara Sorrenti appeared to be on edge. Trailed by a security staffer provided by the livestreaming convention, Sorrenti glanced over her shoulder and scanned the crowd every few steps. For months, Sorrenti, a Canadian trans woman and streamer...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
Unreleased NES Games Selling for Thousands on eBay During Rare Auctions
Video game collectors are pooling their resources together in an effort to preserve two Nintendo Entertainment System games on sale now as part of two separate eBay auctions. These games are so rare that they were never actually released to the public nor have they been digitized in any way online for others to examine their contents. It's a situation that Frank Cifaldi, the founder and co-director of the Video Game History Foundation, said has "literally never happened before," and as such, the call's been put out to make sure these games go to a suitable home.
ComicBook
Cartoon Network Merger Sparks Debate Amid Warner Bros Restructuring
If you head over to Twitter or Reddit right now, there is a good chance you will see Cartoon Network trending. The organization is making headlines following a slew of layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery, but that is not all. After reports about staffing went live, new ones have come out concerning Cartoon Network and its studio's unexpected merger.
ComicBook
PS5 Gets Surprising New System Update
Yet another new system update for PlayStation 5 consoles has today been pushed out by Sony. Just last week, a new console patch for PS5 was released, although fans didn't really know what the update did as Sony failed to provide many details about the latest firmware. And while it seemed like this may have just been a one-off instance for the month of October, Sony has now done virtually the same thing with today's new console update.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022
PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.
ComicBook
New Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Mod Lets Players Order a Real Pizza
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion might be well over a decade old at this point, but that hasn't prevented the game from retaining a lively community. Specifically, modders continue to tinker around with Oblivion quite a bit in the pursuit of keeping the 2007 RPG fresh by modern standards. And while there are plenty of mods for Oblivion that might improve the quality of the game, one of the latest that has now been released instead allows you to order a pizza that can be delivered to your own front door.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
