ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Steak N Shake open after car hit wall

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xcyr1_0iTwRENr00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Steak N Shake in west Columbia was damaged after a car hit the building.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the restaurant on Worley Street at 2:15 p.m. A car went into the building but the area was determined to be safe.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The location was open Monday with a board covering the damage.

The post Steak N Shake open after car hit wall appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Related
abc17news.com

No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Cordell Street. Fire personnel saw smoke coming from the house and quickly extinguished the fire. There was moderate fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters are responding Wednesday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in west Columbia. Crews dispatched to the Broadway Apartments in the 2900 block of W. Broadway just before 8 a.m., according to Columbia's Fire & Rescue Dispatch website. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw firefighters using a The post Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery

A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover woman was hurt Wednesday afternoon following a rollover crash in Camden County. The crash happened on southbound Route J near Nonesuch Road around 3:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Shawnna M. Hutchens rolled over and hit some trees The post Stover woman hurt Wednesday afternoon in rollover crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steak#Worley#Accident#The Steak N Shake
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three hurt in one-vehicle crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three Kansas residents were hurt after crashing in the rain this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford 350 van slowed down for traffic and started to fishtail, before overturning. Troopers also said the van was going too fast for conditions. It happened at Highway 50 west of The post Three hurt in one-vehicle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Lincoln University police chief Gary Hill appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Lincoln University’s Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) in Jefferson City is the first one in the nation at a Historically black college/university (HBCU). The facility is located on Leslie, and has been featured nationally on NBC’s “Today” program. Lincoln police chief Gary Hill, the academy’s director, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location

One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Four youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 16, injured in crash east of Salisbury

Four young people from Salisbury were injured Tuesday afternoon when a car went off Chariton County Highway 24 and struck an embankment four miles east of Salisbury. The youth, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center. A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured. Moderate injuries were listed for a 7-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.
SALISBURY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri fire departments team-up for fire prevention week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri fire departments are teaming-up with the National Fire Protection Association for National Fire Prevention Week. The week started on Sunday and will end this Saturday. This week marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week and the campaign's theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, pushing everyone to have a quick The post Mid-Missouri fire departments team-up for fire prevention week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family loses home to fire in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The original version of the story stated the crash happened on Saturday night. The article has been corrected to reflect the crash happened on Sunday night. Jefferson City Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 Sunday night. The westbound lane of The post Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy