Steak N Shake open after car hit wall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Steak N Shake in west Columbia was damaged after a car hit the building.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the restaurant on Worley Street at 2:15 p.m. A car went into the building but the area was determined to be safe.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The location was open Monday with a board covering the damage.

