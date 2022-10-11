ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’

By Daniela Perez
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.

Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman is facing criticism after making a controversial comment during the Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup.

With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones sacked Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr on third-and-8 and drew a roughing the passer flag. The call extended a Raiders’ drive that was capped by a field goal and extended the team’s lead to 20–7.

The roughing the passer call caused widespread exasperation , especially after a similar penalty was called in the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game on Sunday. In response to the perplexing flag, Troy Aikman expressed his displeasure with a problematic statement.

“My hope is that the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and you know, we take the dresses off,” he said on the broadcast.

Some watching the game that heard the comment took to Twitter and condemned his statement.

Ryan Risselman
2d ago

Lol if the blue check brigade is up in arms you’re doing something right. Aikman is spot on, and much more qualified to give his opinion on the matter than any of those losers.

Lila Eells
2d ago

😂😂😂if this is all you can find wrong with Aikman quit watching football . I for one think this roughing the passer penalty is a joke . The quarterback should expect this , it’s football 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

Randy Lawrence
2d ago

are you kidding me??? if what he said "ruffles feathers" and is considered bad then some people should stay away from football Troy just called it like it is this is ridiculous I like his style this is Football not better homes and gardens 🥴🥴🥴

