In June 1978, Jeffrey Dahmer claimed his first victim when he picked up hitchhiker Steven Hicks who was on his way to a concert. Dahmer convinced Hicks to come back to his house where he had been living alone after both of his parents abandoned him. The two had a few beers and when Hicks pressed Dahmer to give him a ride to the show as promised, Dahmer killed him.

