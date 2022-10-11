Read full article on original website
Voterpalooza looks to bolster election registrations ahead of midterms
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Tues, Oct 11, residents will get their final opportunity to have a front row seat in the election process with Voterpalooza's efforts to get people registered to vote. Voterpalooza is a nonpartisan movement that aims to help unregistered voters across the Brazos County get...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Darrell Booker, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Darrell Booker, a Brazos County native, has decided to run for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 of Brazos County. Booker is up against Justin Lopez on the November ballot for Election Day. He previously worked at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and said he wants to increase safety, transparency, and integrity in Precinct 4.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council “Reluctantly” Approves Bryan ISD Rezoning Request For The Site Of The District’s New Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center
The Bryan city council unanimously approves Bryan ISD’s rezoning request for the site of the district’s new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center. While there no votes against the rezoning, a council majority did not support the facility being built within 550 feet of Leonard Road near the intersection with Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Navasota Examiner
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
Navasota Examiner
County approves new culvert fee
Addressing the impact of growth on county services, Commissioners approved Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker’s request to institute a permit fee of $25 for the installation of culverts. Describing the increase in initial site visits, Walker said, “At this point in time, we’re receiving anywhere from 200-250 permit...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Jacob Randolph, College Station Mayor candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jacob Randolph is one of three candidates running for the Mayor of College Station in November. His opponents are John Nichols and Rick Robison. Randolph, 24, is the youngest of the candidates running in the Mayor's race. However, he said that he believes his age is a key difference that will make him a more desirable candidate compared to his opponents.
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
Texas A&M student arrested, released after vandalizing George Bush Presidential Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Texas A&M University student was arrested on Sat, Oct. 8 for a number of offenses at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Library. Kobe McAdoo, the student in question, was found intoxicated and bleeding when authorities arrived at the...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
fox44news.com
City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet
Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
KWTX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges
A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges. 33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars. Arrest reports from Bryan police state that...
KTRE
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS
A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests A Man On Family Violence Assault Charges That Took Place Along Highway 6
A College Station man is in jail on charges of assaulting his girlfriend and her nearly two year old son two weeks ago. The arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office states this happened along Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland the morning of September 30. The victims...
wtaw.com
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
