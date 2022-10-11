ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan City Council “Reluctantly” Approves Bryan ISD Rezoning Request For The Site Of The District’s New Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center

The Bryan city council unanimously approves Bryan ISD’s rezoning request for the site of the district’s new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center. While there no votes against the rezoning, a council majority did not support the facility being built within 550 feet of Leonard Road near the intersection with Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
BRYAN, TX
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking

The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
NAVASOTA, TX
County approves new culvert fee

Addressing the impact of growth on county services, Commissioners approved Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker’s request to institute a permit fee of $25 for the installation of culverts. Describing the increase in initial site visits, Walker said, “At this point in time, we’re receiving anywhere from 200-250 permit...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Jacob Randolph, College Station Mayor candidate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jacob Randolph is one of three candidates running for the Mayor of College Station in November. His opponents are John Nichols and Rick Robison. Randolph, 24, is the youngest of the candidates running in the Mayor's race. However, he said that he believes his age is a key difference that will make him a more desirable candidate compared to his opponents.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet

Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
MARLIN, TX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS

A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
CONROE, TX
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests

Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
BRYAN, TX
