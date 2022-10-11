ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescued Horse's New Adopters Fail to Pick Her Up in Video That Has Us in Tears

There's nothing more heartbreaking than an unwanted animal, and even worse than that is an animal that was adopted but is left all alone when it's time to go their new home. Horses are such intelligent, gentle creatures that it's difficult to believe anyone would abandon one in the first place, much less not show up to pick them up after they've agreed to adopt them.
Dog's Precious Way of Trying to Get His Sister's Attention Is Downright Irresistible

We would all probably like to know what our precious pets are thinking. If only they could talk! Whether they want to be fed or walked or they need to go out or they are just lonely and want someone to play with. One device that lets animal mom and dads do exactly this are the Fluent Pet Buttons, and one fur baby who seems to be an expert at using them is adorable Copper.
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
German Shepherd's Reaction to Little Girl Giving Him Attention Has Us in Our Feelings

True dog lovers know that breed only counts for so much of a dog's personality, but that doesn't change any of the unfair stereotypes that spread even today. Some of the harshest, of course, affect the way people view Pit Bull breeds, even if the reality couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, large dogs of all kinds can be subject to this kind of negative bias.
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning

Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
