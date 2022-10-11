ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvarado, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (10.10.22): Mustangs enter Top 10

HOUSTON – There was little movement in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 rankings following Week 7 action. The primary shuffle was caused by Klein Cain’s 17-14 loss to Klein Forest. The Hurricanes’ first loss of the season led to a six-spot drop in the rankings by Cain, which fell to No. 14 from No. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Sources: Paetow’s Teagle steps down as head football coach

According to multiple Katy ISD sources Tuesday afternoon, Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle has stepped down from his position. David Hicks Sr. has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Trey Payne is also no longer with the program. The coaches directory states Matt Rhodes as the new offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Stephen Howard remains.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring, TX
Sports
Alvarado, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Alvarado, TX
City
China Spring, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Football
KTRE

Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
TROUP, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Indians#Qb#Wr Logan Mcdaniel
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND

Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
MAGNOLIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back

The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
CONROE, TX
thekatynews.com

The Central Fort Bend Chamber Board Of Directors Unanimously Passed A Resolution Of Support For The Lamar Consolidated Isd Bond Election On The November 8Th Ballot

The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) Board of Directors unanimously passed a Resolution of Support for the Lamar Consolidated ISD (LCISD) bond election, which will appear on the November 8th ballot, at the September Board meeting. The $1.72 billion in bond projects were developed and prioritized with the help of...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power

The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE

845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy