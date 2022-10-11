Read full article on original website
Related
theleadernews.com
HS Football roundup: Waltrip keeps pace at top of District 9-5A standings
The Waltrip Rams have not made the playoffs since the 2017 season, but look to have designs on changing that this year. And as the regular season enters its final month, the Rams are in a strong position following a big win last week. Waltrip improved to 5-1 on the...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (10.10.22): Mustangs enter Top 10
HOUSTON – There was little movement in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 rankings following Week 7 action. The primary shuffle was caused by Klein Cain’s 17-14 loss to Klein Forest. The Hurricanes’ first loss of the season led to a six-spot drop in the rankings by Cain, which fell to No. 14 from No. 8.
Coaches vs. Racism Announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic
Coaches vs. Racism announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston, TX.
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Paetow’s Teagle steps down as head football coach
According to multiple Katy ISD sources Tuesday afternoon, Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle has stepped down from his position. David Hicks Sr. has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Trey Payne is also no longer with the program. The coaches directory states Matt Rhodes as the new offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Stephen Howard remains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
houstonpublicmedia.org
El Tiempo Cantina’s first season at Houston Astros games in Minute Maid Park a big hit
Going to Astros baseball games has long been a popular activity for Houstonians. So has eating fajitas and drinking margaritas from El Tiempo Cantina, the Tex-Mex restaurant with more than a dozen locations around the Houston area. The two local institutions teamed up this year, with a pair of El...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND
Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
Paetow High School football coach resigns amid police investigation, Katy ISD says
Coach Lonnie Teagle was in the middle of his debut season with the football team. Details about the investigation were not immediately released.
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
Memorial Park's highly anticipated addition to famed running trail opens with stunning views
Looking to enjoy the cooler weather? Head outdoors for a jog at Memorial Park's newest trail addition that leads to some of the best sceneries.
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
thekatynews.com
The Central Fort Bend Chamber Board Of Directors Unanimously Passed A Resolution Of Support For The Lamar Consolidated Isd Bond Election On The November 8Th Ballot
The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC) Board of Directors unanimously passed a Resolution of Support for the Lamar Consolidated ISD (LCISD) bond election, which will appear on the November 8th ballot, at the September Board meeting. The $1.72 billion in bond projects were developed and prioritized with the help of...
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE
845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
Conroe woman airlifted after crash involving 18-wheeler on HWY 105
Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to state Highway 105 near County Road 415 on reports of a major crash, according to Texas DPS.
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Comments / 0