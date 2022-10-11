A settlement reached between the city of Peru and a longtime gravel company will end up costing both sides thousands of dollars. After being caught on video dumping gravel down the ravine near Howard Fellows Stadium, Mertel Gravel Company was approached by the city of Peru to pay restitution for the $280,000 cost of rerouting a sewer line due to damage caused by decades of illegal dumping. While not admitting responsibility for sewer line issues around the ravine by L-P High School, Mertel has agreed to provide the city discounted concrete and aggregate for up to 3 years. Peru will get a 10% discount on those materials plus an additional $150,000 discount off the market price.

PERU, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO