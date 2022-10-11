Read full article on original website
Peru And Mertel Gravel Work Out Settlement After Dumping Saga
A settlement reached between the city of Peru and a longtime gravel company will end up costing both sides thousands of dollars. After being caught on video dumping gravel down the ravine near Howard Fellows Stadium, Mertel Gravel Company was approached by the city of Peru to pay restitution for the $280,000 cost of rerouting a sewer line due to damage caused by decades of illegal dumping. While not admitting responsibility for sewer line issues around the ravine by L-P High School, Mertel has agreed to provide the city discounted concrete and aggregate for up to 3 years. Peru will get a 10% discount on those materials plus an additional $150,000 discount off the market price.
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
OTTAWA – Harvest may be underway in portions of LaSalle County, however in other parts, slower than normal. Farm Bureau President for LaSalle County David Isermann says northern parts are a different story due to late planting.
Even with the early planting, some farmers didn’t get the big yield increase that they hoped for. Iserman says he could give a ballpark number of crops harvested in the county, 10% or less of corn and 30% of soybeans harvested. Even though crops are taking their time drying, Isermann says it can be a good thing, but depends heavily on the weather from here on out.
Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market
A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
Two Wanted Men Served Warrants to Return to Bureau County
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office has collared two out-of-staters on warrants for failing to appear in court. Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Bland of St. Louis had allegedly failed to show up for his proceedings pertaining to a misdemeanor charge of theft. A few hours earlier, deputies served a warrant on 42-year-old Felipe Howell of Columbia, Missouri. He had been wanted for failing to turn up to address a charge of misdemeanor retail theft.
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Joliet Amazon workers walkout in protest
JOLIET, Ill. - Amazon warehouse workers staged a walkout Tuesday at the Joliet facility. The southwest suburban location is central to Amazon’s regional distribution network. Union workers are demanding increased pay — a base rate of $25 an hour — along with stronger health and safety policies.
Ameren Decides On Transmission Line Route Between Oglesby And Utica
After spending this summer gathering public input, Ameren is moving ahead with plans to build a new towering transmission line from Oglesby to Utica. The company has submitted its primary route to the Illinois Commerce Commission which has 80 to 120 foot tall steel poles taking power lines from a substation in Oglesby to one north of Utica. The line largely heads north up Interstate 39, crossing the Illinois River before going east along Interstate 80 then jetting south to Route 6.
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
Joliet Announces New Fire Chief
The city of Joliet has announced that they will be hiring from within for the city’s next fire chief. City Manager James Capparelli has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Jeffery Carey to Chief of the Joliet Fire Department effective October 1st, 2022. Carey began his career with the...
Outdoor Fitness Court Coming To South Ottawa Park
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned this Friday at 10 in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park. The “Fitness Court” enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The outdoor fitness attraction is geared towards anyone 14 years old and older.
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
Juvenile in custody after threatening message found at suburban high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student is now charged with disorderly conduct after police say they were behind a threat of violence towards West Aurora High School. The threat was scribbled on a bathroom wall at the school — "Get Ready, West on 10-12-2022 I'm killing." "As soon as it...
Woman Accused of Fabricating Story Wanted in Grundy Co.
A woman is wanted in Grundy County after a grand jury returned a felony indictment on Wednesday, October 5th. Erica Farmer, 30, of Joliet was charged with Disorderly Conduct, a class four felony and violating an order of protection, a class A misdemeanor. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Farmer...
Amazon Workers Mark Prime Day in Joliet with Staff Walkout
MDW2 workers demand safe working conditions, fair pay, and work with dignity. Amazon Warehouse workers are staging a walkout today at 1 p.m. to mark Prime Day at the MDW2 facility in Joliet, a central cog in Amazon’s regional distribution network. MDW2 workers are demanding a workplace that is...
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
Aurora Police investigating threat at West Aurora High School
Police in Aurora are investigating a threat at West Aurora High School. The threat, which was written on a wall and circulated on social media, referenced killing on Wednesday. A message from both the police department and the school district says that there will be an increased police presence at the school as a result. The district was made aware of the message Tuesday evening.
LP Recognizes Students of the Month
The LaSalle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, October 12. Students recognized this month were Tatum Duncan, Coral Garcia, Daniel Santoy, Claire Boudreau, Nolan O’Brien, Mackenzie McCoy, Gianmarco Luna-Tejada, Andrea Leyva, and Elizabeth Torres. Students are nominated for this honor by LP teachers, coaches and staff. Santoy also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.
Salvation Army Of Ottawa Hosting Family Fun(d) Night
Whether its providing food, clothing or shelter, the Salvation Army continues to be there when people need them the most. You can help the charity by attending a fun event next month in Ottawa. Salvation Army of Ottawa is hosting a “Family Fun(d) Night” at their location on Madison Street....
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
