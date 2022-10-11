Pete Carroll: Seahawks may change game time Sunday to avoid a Mariners playoff conflict

The Seahawks apparently are like the rest of the Pacific Northwest right now.

They would happily yield their time for a Mariners’ home playoff game.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Seahawks are working through possibly changing the kickoff time of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon. That would be to avoid a conflict with a possible Mariners fourth game of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros the same afternoon next door, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

“Yeah, they’re in conversations about that right now trying to figure that out, and I know both sides are working at it,” Carroll said of the Seahawks’ scheduled 1:05 p.m. home game Sunday.

“So, something will come. I don’t know the result of it yet.”

No one knows if there will be a Mariners Game 4 yet, either. Theirs is a best-of-five division series. If the Mariners win three straight, including the first two Tuesday and Thursday in Houston then a guaranteed Game 3 on Saturday in Seattle, there wouldn’t be a fourth baseball playoff game Sunday to conflict with the Seahawks’ game. (Or if the Astros win three str... never mind).

The Seahawks and Mariners seek to avoid playing at the same time, with the help of NFL and Major League Baseball scheduling, so as to not pack more than 100,000 fans into the same three-block radius downtown Seattle at the same hours.

Two MLB sources told The News Tribune on Monday evening the two teams have agreed a Mariners home playoff game takes priority in such cases.

Carroll and his players have been following the Mariners’ first postseason in 21 years .

Wide receiver DK Metcalf wore a Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of his friend Julio Rodriguez, plus Mitch Haniger, Ty France and J.P. Crawford on it last week to a Seahawks press conference.

Carroll said Monday his team watched the Mariners’ wild-card series-clinching win at Toronto Saturday afternoon into evening in the Seahawks’ hotel in New Orleans.

They lost to the Saints there Sunday.