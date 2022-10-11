ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pete Carroll: Seahawks may change game time Sunday to avoid a Mariners playoff conflict

By Gregg Bell
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUJdd_0iTwOqji00

The Seahawks apparently are like the rest of the Pacific Northwest right now.

They would happily yield their time for a Mariners’ home playoff game.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Seahawks are working through possibly changing the kickoff time of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon. That would be to avoid a conflict with a possible Mariners fourth game of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros the same afternoon next door, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

“Yeah, they’re in conversations about that right now trying to figure that out, and I know both sides are working at it,” Carroll said of the Seahawks’ scheduled 1:05 p.m. home game Sunday.

“So, something will come. I don’t know the result of it yet.”

No one knows if there will be a Mariners Game 4 yet, either. Theirs is a best-of-five division series. If the Mariners win three straight, including the first two Tuesday and Thursday in Houston then a guaranteed Game 3 on Saturday in Seattle, there wouldn’t be a fourth baseball playoff game Sunday to conflict with the Seahawks’ game. (Or if the Astros win three str... never mind).

The Seahawks and Mariners seek to avoid playing at the same time, with the help of NFL and Major League Baseball scheduling, so as to not pack more than 100,000 fans into the same three-block radius downtown Seattle at the same hours.

Two MLB sources told The News Tribune on Monday evening the two teams have agreed a Mariners home playoff game takes priority in such cases.

Carroll and his players have been following the Mariners’ first postseason in 21 years .

Wide receiver DK Metcalf wore a Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of his friend Julio Rodriguez, plus Mitch Haniger, Ty France and J.P. Crawford on it last week to a Seahawks press conference.

Carroll said Monday his team watched the Mariners’ wild-card series-clinching win at Toronto Saturday afternoon into evening in the Seahawks’ hotel in New Orleans.

They lost to the Saints there Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05loIj_0iTwOqji00
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates Tariq Woolen’s interception during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) Derick Hingle/AP

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust

It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty France
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Mariners Game 4#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
MLB
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
6K+
Followers
316
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy