Raleigh shooting – live: Suspect in custody after five confirmed deaths
Latest on Shooting Outside Home of Lee Zeldin, Candidate for NY Governor
Two shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin's home
GOP’s Would-Be NY Guv Says 2 Shot Outside His Long Island House With Daughters Inside
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. He was arrested around 9:37 p.m., authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released. The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter. Two people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition.
Skeletal remains found at NYC construction site ID'd as ‘Occupy Wall Street’ protester missing for a decade
Skeletal remains found at a New York City construction site two years ago have been positively identified as a 19-year-old "Occupy Wall Street" protester who went missing in 2012. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is now asking the public for information regarding the death of Stevie Bates, who was...
PICTURED: Accountant, 53, who was visiting son at Marist College Family Weekend in New York is 'shot dead by two homeless men who were staying at the hotel' after being caught in the crossfire of shootout in the lobby
A dad who was visiting his son at a special Family Weekend at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, was shot dead when he was caught in the crossfire as bullets flew in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott Poughkeepsie hotel where he was staying. Paul Kutz, 53, an...
Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother
A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post
Some Bronx residents plan lawsuit to stop migrant facility in Orchard Beach
NEW YORK - As construction continues on a migrant relief center at Orchard Beach, the opposition is growing louder. Monday, some Bronx residents announced they're filing a lawsuit to stop the city from opening the temporary shelter. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on their concerns and Mayor Eric Adams' reaction. On a cold and windy day in the Orchard Beach parking lot, work continued on the migrant relief center set to open soon. Just feet away, dozens of Bronx residents gathered to say "not in our back yard." "I feel bad for these people. They have to come over the right way," one person...
Maryland Tourist Who Turned Down Drugs Slashed in Face Outside Times Square CVS
A tourist exploring New York's Times Square on Saturday was approached by a trio allegedly trying to sell drugs, but instead they slashed him in the face with a bottle and robbed him of $140, police said. The Maryland man, visiting the Big Apple days after his 30th birthday, encountered...
Staten Island pols express outrage over migrants being housed in a Staten Island hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
Ex-Long Island Restaurant Owner Arraigned For Murdering His Girlfriend In Her Penthouse
Authorities say that Marivel Estevez had been planning to end her relationship with boyfriend Mark Small and move to Florida when she was allegedly shot to death by him. A former New York restaurant owner has been arraigned on murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, who was found shot to death in July at her penthouse apartment.
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
Gov. Hochul Announces New Institute To Help Immigrants In New York State
With an increase in immigrants in New York due to the Governor's of Texas and Florida sending them to our state, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new institute to help them integrate. On Friday, September 30, 2022, Gov. Hochul announced the launch of New York State's Institute for Immigration...
‘Go fight some fires:’ COVID-related termination of Staten Island firefighter overturned in state Supreme Court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A Staten Island firefighter who lost his job for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine can now return to work, according to a ruling this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Timothy Rivicci, 31, of Annadale, was fired from the FDNY in March. A lawsuit...
Republican running on anti-crime message sees two shot in drive-by on his doorstep
A Republican running for governor of New York on an anti-crime message had a talking point literally play out on his doorstep over the weekend.Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York was away from home when his daughters called 911 in response to a shocking drive-by shooting in broad daylight that left one teen suspect hiding in fear for his life under the representative’s porch and another ducking for cover by jumping over his fence.News outlets reported that police officials said the victims were known to police for prior involvement in car break-ins, and that the shooting may have occurred...
Victims of Zakim Bridge ride-share crash remembered in Massachusetts and New York
Two women killed in a crash on the Zakim Bridge in Boston on Saturday night are being remembered and honored by friends and family after their deaths. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were killed Saturday when their ride-share vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck. The two women were friends and had attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut together, according to a news report by NBC Boston.
Staten Island residents sound off on borough's 2 shelters for migrants
NEW YORK -- Some Staten Island residents sounded off against two shelters for migrant families in the borough at a meeting on Tuesday night.Families seeking asylum spent the evening divvying up donations outside the Holiday Inn Express, one of two hotels in the Travis neighborhood where the city is now temporarily housing migrants, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported."We are getting eight, nine, 10 buses a day, hundreds of individuals, children with nothing but the clothes on their backs who are coming into Port Authority," Department of Homeless Services First Deputy Commissioner Molly Park said.Since April, more than 19,000 people seeking shelter have...
Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport. Each plane had about 25...
