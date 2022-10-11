Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Vote now! It's a field of 11 for Player of the Week
It was a busy week seven in the area high school football season last week, and 11 players are in the running for the Player of the Week honor for the week ending Oct. 8. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday
Two days before they meet in what is annually one of the most anticipated football games in the Santa Maria Valley, players, coaches and administrators from Righetti and St. Joseph high schools gathered for lunch Wednesday afternoon. The post St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP IN PEACE: Scott Starr
Scott Starr was a trusted photographer for Thrasher through the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. He got the cover with the first batch of photos he submitted and continued to document the skaters of Santa Barbara and beyond, from the OG Mike Taylor at the T-Bowls through the Shorty’s era. He shot several covers including our then-bestseller Tony Hawk melon to fakie for January, 1991, which turned out to be the first SOTY cover, (even if the staff didn’t realize it at the time.) His love of photography and life extended beyond skating to surfing, snowboarding, music and freestyle Frisbee. He will be missed by the skaters of Santa Barbara and family and friends worldwide.
sitelinesb.com
First Look at the Menu and Interiors of Augie’s
“Part of the vision was to invest in State Street,” explains Augie’s general manager David Peszek about why tequila maker Augie Johnson chose the corner of State and Ortega for an upscale Mexican restaurant. Augie’s, which has soft-opened for happy hour (4-5:30 p.m.) and dinner, is aiming much higher than the usual rice-and-beans fare. The menu, which you can see below, is “authentic high-end Mexican cuisine with fresh, local ingredients,” says Peszek.
myburbank.com
BUSD Hires a New Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services With Controversial Past
Andy Cantwell has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services by the Burbank Unified School District in an email sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill last week. The email stated that Cantwell “began his administrative career with the Santa Barbara County Education Office working in finance...
kvta.com
Thunder Rumbles Through Ventura County Tuesday Night
You could hear thunder rumbled through the skies of Ventura County Tuesday night as the National Weather Service said we will continue to have a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday in Southern California. There were reports of scattered showers, but not everywhere. And where there was some wet weather in...
Public celebration of life for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez will take place in football stadium
OXNARD, Calif.-A public celebration of life will be held Saturday for late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez. Ramirez will be celebrated at the Pacifica High School Stadium in Oxnard on Oct. 15, at 3 p.m . There will be remarks in English and Spanish. Ramirez was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver while walking The post Public celebration of life for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez will take place in football stadium appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
Bike pile caused by Looney Tunes-style faux tunnel
“It looked like the same tunnel I always ride through!!” said Daphne Dauck, “It looked just like Pardall!”. Students are horrified after nearly five of their peers were injured on the bike paths this past weekend. While riding off of campus and into Isla Vista after a long day of class, students ran into the last thing they ever could’ve imagined: a wall blocking Pardall.
Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected
Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Independent
Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground
There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
Noozhawk
626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival takes place Saturday. The event is in its 21st year. The post Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Body of missing Ventura County man found in Santa Monica Mountains
The search for a missing man in Ventura County has a grim ending. Jose Velasquez was last seen in the Thousand Oaks area in July. Someone saw him in the Janss Marketplace July 27. His van was later discovered parked in a Newbury Park neighborhood. A search failed to turn...
Santa Barbara Independent
Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill
Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
Daily Nexus
SWAT team surrounds apartment of UCSB student who took more than one apple from DLG
Breaking News Out of Isla Vista: A fully armored S.W.A.T. team has surrounded the Sabado Tarde apartment of UCSB student Adam Eveson. His crime? Taking an extra Granny Smith from DLG. Though he tried to make his friends laugh by putting the apple in his pants and pretending it was his bulge, he was no match for the keen eye of the new freshman employee who will probably quit their job after only a week of working there. Upon being noticed, Eveson took off toward I.V. and was chased across campus by the eager freshman who is now thinking about joining ROTC.
KEYT
Sea Lions lounge on dredging equipment in Channel Islands Harbor
OXNARD, Calif.-Dredging in a local harbor is attracting sea lions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a dredging project in the Channel Islands Harbor this month and crews seem to be able to work around sea lions jumping up and relaxing on the equipment. Engineers filled in boulders along...
kclu.org
Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California
A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who was killed in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. The post Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
