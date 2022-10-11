Read full article on original website
Avon Lake woman issues paving contractor advice after asphalt driveway job
Katie Rivera of Avon Lake said she had to endure a three-month battle with her asphalt paving contractor just to get a driveway that was marginally acceptable
Strongsville mulls ban on shipping containers, railway cars in residential districts
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council is debating whether to regulate or ban giant shipping containers and railway cars in residential districts. Their use is becoming increasingly popular outside people’s homes. People typically use the containers as dens -- “man caves” or “she-sheds” -- and as work sheds, Law Director...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Government Technology
Lake County, Ohio, Demonstrates Readiness at Nuclear Plant
(TNS) - Over 500 local officials, including the Lake County commissioners and Lake County Sheriff's Office, recently joined in the Radiological Emergency Preparedness, Full Participation, Plume Exposure Pathway Hostile Action Based Exercise for the Energy Harbor Perry Nuclear Power Plant. According to Commissioner John Hamercheck, the county is fortunate to...
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Parma City School District seeks approval of Issue 9 on Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation new-money tax, the district returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue -- costing an additional $11.53 a month per...
cleveland19.com
Crashes, weather closures impact northern Ohio’s roads during waves of overnight rain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of heavy rain moved through Northeast Ohio overnight, likely factoring into several crashes and closures on the area’s roadways. Ponding in lanes on Cleveland-area interstates and city streets caused temporary closures. In one incident, a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser was struck while blocking...
Broadview Heights residents to vote Nov. 8 on allowing townhomes at Broadview and Boston roads
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Voters here will decide Nov. 8 whether Petros Development Group in Broadview Heights can move forward with a plan for 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family houses at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads. Issue 33 would rezone the 15-acre site at Broadview and Boston...
The best natural gas prices to heat your home ahead of another Cleveland winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Cleveland begins its steady march toward the winter months, special deals are available to switch natural gas suppliers to heat your home. But which deal is the best, and should you be looking for hidden fees and cancellation policies?. In Northeast Ohio, there are two service...
Richmond Heights seeks grant to redesign Richmond, Wilson Mills roads streetscapes
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city is applying for a Cuyahoga County grant that, if successful and if money can be found, could change a portion of Richmond Heights’ streetscape. The Cuyahoga County Planning Commission grant is a competitive one, meaning other county communities will also be applying. Richmond...
cleveland19.com
North Olmsted offers free home repairs for seniors: How to apply
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - In North Olmsted senior citizens now have an opportunity to get home repairs at no cost through a program called “Safe and Healthy Homes.”. “North Olmsted just introduced our “Safe and Healthy Homes” program., which was funded in part with the American Rescue Plan money that North Olmsted received from the federal government,” North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Nicole Dailey Jones said.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of October 10
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
North Olmsted Schools pushing levy to pass amid concerns for district sports
If the school district’s 7.8-mill operating bond levy passes, it will help cover both future operations and a new $58 million pre-K thru 5th-grade building.
Cuyahoga County Council: Plans for new jail now on hold
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Council has decided to put plans for a new jail on hold. During its meeting on Tuesday, Council announced that it will wait until a new executive is elected next month and takes office next year. "The most responsible course of action is to postpone...
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Akron after water main break
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron has announced a boil water advisory has been issued for customers who have experienced low water pressures in the Northampton, Smith Road, and Boston Township areas following a recent water main break. All customers within these areas who experienced low pressures or...
wqkt.com
Work continues on new Wooster housing development
Site work continues on a new housing development in Wooster. The Spring Run Development, which is located just off of Oak Hill Road, will feature 91 single-family homes. According to the project’s managing partner, the first 41 lots could be up for sale as early as next month. Once homes on those lots are built, which could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, the other 50 lots will be developed in phase two of the project. Homes will reportedly sell for between $250,000 and $350,000. The development is part of an ongoing effort to grow the area around Wooster High School.
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
‘Quick change’ con artists take Westlake clerk for thousands, police say
Surveillance cameras were rolling as two so-called “quick change" artists stole more than $2,000 in cash and merchandise from a local store.
