Site work continues on a new housing development in Wooster. The Spring Run Development, which is located just off of Oak Hill Road, will feature 91 single-family homes. According to the project’s managing partner, the first 41 lots could be up for sale as early as next month. Once homes on those lots are built, which could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, the other 50 lots will be developed in phase two of the project. Homes will reportedly sell for between $250,000 and $350,000. The development is part of an ongoing effort to grow the area around Wooster High School.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO