Avon Lake, OH

Government Technology

Lake County, Ohio, Demonstrates Readiness at Nuclear Plant

(TNS) - Over 500 local officials, including the Lake County commissioners and Lake County Sheriff's Office, recently joined in the Radiological Emergency Preparedness, Full Participation, Plume Exposure Pathway Hostile Action Based Exercise for the Energy Harbor Perry Nuclear Power Plant. According to Commissioner John Hamercheck, the county is fortunate to...
cleveland19.com

North Olmsted offers free home repairs for seniors: How to apply

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - In North Olmsted senior citizens now have an opportunity to get home repairs at no cost through a program called “Safe and Healthy Homes.”. “North Olmsted just introduced our “Safe and Healthy Homes” program., which was funded in part with the American Rescue Plan money that North Olmsted received from the federal government,” North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Nicole Dailey Jones said.
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of October 10

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
WKYC

East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
wqkt.com

Work continues on new Wooster housing development

Site work continues on a new housing development in Wooster. The Spring Run Development, which is located just off of Oak Hill Road, will feature 91 single-family homes. According to the project’s managing partner, the first 41 lots could be up for sale as early as next month. Once homes on those lots are built, which could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, the other 50 lots will be developed in phase two of the project. Homes will reportedly sell for between $250,000 and $350,000. The development is part of an ongoing effort to grow the area around Wooster High School.
WKYC

WKYC

Northeast Ohio local news

