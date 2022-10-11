ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
soundingsonline.com

A Power Cat With Persuasive Lines

McCollough Yachts, based out of Newport, Rhode Island, is launching the Hope 40, a power catamaran that boasts hydrofoil technology. With an overall length of 43 feet, the 40 brings classic New England styling to ​a new foiling package. Because a foil between hulls can be a liability in some sea conditions, the 40's foil is fully retractable.
NEWPORT, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO

Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
FAIRHAVEN, MA
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
1420 WBSM

Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
SANDWICH, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

