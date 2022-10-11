Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
Fall River Parent Coach: Here Are Three Mistakes Modern Day Parents Are Making
Parenting is hard, it's hard stuff, and a lot of people struggle with it. At least that's what Michael Rock claims. Luckily, there's a parent coach from Fall River who is here to make life as a parent just a little easier. Sarah Slattery is a 38-year-old mom of three...
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Turnto10.com
'As a mom, I had to at least try' Fall River mother searches for autistic son's lost toy
(WJAR) — What started as a casual, Sunday trip to the zoo turned into a Fall River mother's search for a lost toy. Sara Laurianno and her two children were at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford over the weekend, when her 4-year-old son Leland dropped and misplaced his toy plane.
Here’s the scariest haunted house in Mass. (and 5 more you should visit for fun)
Your guide to spooky fun this Halloween. Local Halloween fans are lucky to have a number of haunted houses within driving distance of Boston. Most of the attractions will elicit a shriek from young and old alike, but some houses are spookier than others, and some are downright frightening. So...
Fall River Shelter Dog Krypto Wants to Add Value to Your Life
When it comes to pets, one of the toughest things to hear is when a family cannot care for one any longer. A pet's life is upended through no fault of its own, and then it is tumultuously thrown into an unfamiliar and sometimes scary animal shelter. Don't get me...
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
soundingsonline.com
A Power Cat With Persuasive Lines
McCollough Yachts, based out of Newport, Rhode Island, is launching the Hope 40, a power catamaran that boasts hydrofoil technology. With an overall length of 43 feet, the 40 brings classic New England styling to a new foiling package. Because a foil between hulls can be a liability in some sea conditions, the 40's foil is fully retractable.
Massachusetts TikToker Says New Bedford Is ‘Friggin’ Gorgeous’
Recently, Nancy Hall introduced us to Jeremy Honig, whose TikTok account features many videos pointing out how silly Massachusetts town names are to pronounce. In fact, Nancy was a big fan of his song that he made up for town names. Honig also has a continuing series of “Massachusetts Towns...
Turnto10.com
Lost in Translation: Providence police officer goes above and beyond in any language
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Learning English has its challenges, and if it’s a second language it can be difficult to communicate in emergencies. Providence Police Patrolman Taylor Britto has been with Providence police for 15 years, holding different titles. Currently a security officer, he’s the first face adults...
WCVB
Red Sox employee, Rockland, Massachusetts, middle school custodian faces child enticement charges
ROCKLAND, Mass. — A man who works for the Boston Red Sox and is a Massachusetts middle school custodian has been charged with child enticement, according to East Bridgewater police. On Monday, Peter Tolan, 58, of Rockland, a custodian at John W. Rogers Middle School, was charged with enticement...
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO
Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
ABC6.com
‘I think it’s kinda dumb’: URI students react to 4 arrests made over weekend at large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — University of Rhode Island students reacted Monday to the four arrests made over the weekend at a large house party with about 400 students. “Personally I think it’s kinda dumb. Kids need to have fun and it’s going to happen,” Owen Hackett said.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
rimonthly.com
Find Fun and Frights with These 9 Local Fall Festivals and Activities
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides, oh my! Get lost in the maize (ha!) with these extravagant designs and themes. Then hop on over for a hayride and pick your very own Great Pumpkin for carving and pie making. See you at the exit!. Adams Farm, Cumberland. Check out not...
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
1420 WBSM
Comments / 1