ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 2

Related
wymt.com

FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have important news to pass along. A FEMA spokesperson told WYMT that disaster recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky are closing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. due to inclement weather. The following locations are closing:. Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library – 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Lieutenant Gov. Coleman visits flood victims living in travel trailers

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by the mountains on Monday to meet with displaced families, living in travel trailers. “We’re here to check on them and to listen to the concerns that they have or the challenges that they are still facing. And to let them know that we will be with them throughout this process,” she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTOK-TV

Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Family Farmers#Charity#Foundation
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Rising Benefit Show

UT faithful excited about direction program is heading. Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend. Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding “Spooky Tales” on Saturday. Bethlehem works to restore historic train station. Updated: moments ago. Community members...
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for majority of the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a “Red Flag Warning” for many counties within our Tri-State. Weather officials say the wind and dry conditions will create critical fire danger Thursday. The warning will stay in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. NWS strongly discourages outdoor burning since fires […]
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Rand Paul holds meet and greets throughout Ky.

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - Rand Paul held meet and greets all throughout the Kentucky area Tuesday. One of the stops Paul made for his meet and greets was at Sebree Dairy Bar. Paul shook hands, took pictures with the crowd, and made three other stops in Western Kentucky today in Owensboro, Beaver Dam and Henderson.
KENTUCKY STATE
WAAY-TV

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, AL
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy