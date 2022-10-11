Read full article on original website
Kentucky receives more than $4.4 million in grants to improve rural health care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky received more than $4.4 million in federal funding to improve health care in rural communities. Kentucky is one of 43 states and Guam to receive the funding. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on our rural health care providers,” USDA Rural Development Kentucky State...
FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have important news to pass along. A FEMA spokesperson told WYMT that disaster recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky are closing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. due to inclement weather. The following locations are closing:. Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library – 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339...
Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are still talking about Tuesday night’s sold out Kentucky Rising concert. The show was headlined by Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and featured fellow eastern Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers. It was organized by Stapleton after the July floods. Eastern Kentucky artists Ricky...
Lieutenant Gov. Coleman visits flood victims living in travel trailers
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by the mountains on Monday to meet with displaced families, living in travel trailers. “We’re here to check on them and to listen to the concerns that they have or the challenges that they are still facing. And to let them know that we will be with them throughout this process,” she said.
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
Kentucky Rising Benefit Show
Kentucky Rising Benefit Show
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Powerful horse sedative "xylazine" linked to human overdoses in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A drug commonly used to sedate horses is now linked to a handful of human overdoses in Kentucky. It's called xylazine, and the director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center said it is becoming a "big problem" among people struggling with addiction. Dr. Ashley Webb told...
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for majority of the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WEHT) — The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a “Red Flag Warning” for many counties within our Tri-State. Weather officials say the wind and dry conditions will create critical fire danger Thursday. The warning will stay in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. NWS strongly discourages outdoor burning since fires […]
Rand Paul holds meet and greets throughout Ky.
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - Rand Paul held meet and greets all throughout the Kentucky area Tuesday. One of the stops Paul made for his meet and greets was at Sebree Dairy Bar. Paul shook hands, took pictures with the crowd, and made three other stops in Western Kentucky today in Owensboro, Beaver Dam and Henderson.
Great Health Divide | One year later, creative thinking helps EKY veterinarian keep going
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky veterinarian says some outside-the-box thinking has helped him recruit and retain valuable workers amid a national shortage for his industry in rural areas. Last year, Dr. David Fugate of West Liberty Veterinary Clinic told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer that they were understaffed and...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
