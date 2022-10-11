Read full article on original website
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
The Hudson Cafe, popular Detroit brunch spot, announces Northville location
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Hudson Café plans to open a new restaurant in Northville next year. It will be the second location for the popular Detroit brunch spot that features a menu that's both sweet and savory. Renovations have started where the eatery will be near 6...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Try Happi: Michigan’s First THC-Infused Beverage
Ever wished you could drink your cannabis? Well, with Happi, you can. “Meet Happi, a collection of cannabis-infused seltzers ready for any occasion,” greets every visitor to Happi’s website, a Michigan-made first-to-market THC-infused beverage. With society’s growing interest in health and cannabis, Happi aims to meet in the...
Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan
Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday
Nominate The Place With The Best Pasty In Michigan
Pasties are one of those foods that may not necessarily originate from Michigan, but we hold them sacred and there are some unwritten rules we have for them. Some eat them with gravy, some don't, but we always look at those who eat them with ketchup with a little disdain.
Cider Mills – The Top 8 in Cider Mill Madness
Meet your Top 8 Cider Mills in the WCSX Cider Mill Madness. All of our contenders have amazing histories and ciders. Remember, when you vote, you’re looking at the overall experience of the cider mill. It’s definitely about the cider, but it’s also about your overall love or liking of that cider mill. Our cider mills are welcome to take the graphic below and use it for social media. Nothing wrong with rallying your troops and letting them know that you would like their support. There’s a lot on the line!
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
Great Lakes states could become haven for those fleeing climate change, researchers say
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
Welcome Home Yoga and Wellness is newest Motor City Match business
Detroit's Motor City Match programs makes it possible for small businesses to open across the Motor City. Since its inception, there have more than 100 new businesses opened in the city - and the latest is a yoga studio on 7 Mile.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan
Boyne Mountain Resort becomes home to yet another record-breaking attraction as it welcomes SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge, this fall. This pedestrian bridge, which was inspired by the Pure Michigan “M,” stretches 1,200 feet and stands between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge, approximately 118 feet above the valley floor. The […] The post World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
