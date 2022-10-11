ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
1049 The Edge

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
ecurrent.com

Try Happi: Michigan’s First THC-Infused Beverage

Ever wished you could drink your cannabis? Well, with Happi, you can. “Meet Happi, a collection of cannabis-infused seltzers ready for any occasion,” greets every visitor to Happi’s website, a Michigan-made first-to-market THC-infused beverage. With society’s growing interest in health and cannabis, Happi aims to meet in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Nominate The Place With The Best Pasty In Michigan

Pasties are one of those foods that may not necessarily originate from Michigan, but we hold them sacred and there are some unwritten rules we have for them. Some eat them with gravy, some don't, but we always look at those who eat them with ketchup with a little disdain.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Cider Mills – The Top 8 in Cider Mill Madness

Meet your Top 8 Cider Mills in the WCSX Cider Mill Madness. All of our contenders have amazing histories and ciders. Remember, when you vote, you’re looking at the overall experience of the cider mill. It’s definitely about the cider, but it’s also about your overall love or liking of that cider mill. Our cider mills are welcome to take the graphic below and use it for social media. Nothing wrong with rallying your troops and letting them know that you would like their support. There’s a lot on the line!
PLYMOUTH, MI
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan

Boyne Mountain Resort becomes home to yet another record-breaking attraction as it welcomes SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge, this fall. This pedestrian bridge, which was inspired by the Pure Michigan “M,” stretches 1,200 feet and stands between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge, approximately 118 feet above the valley floor. The […] The post World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
FERNDALE, MI

