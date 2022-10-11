Read full article on original website
Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust
It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
Mariners Decision Called Into Question Following Walk-Off Loss To Astros
There’s just something about the Seattle Mariners in October. Just days after experiencing the second-greatest playoff moment in franchise history, the Mariners came crashing back down to earth with a crushing loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Leading 7-5 in the bottom of the...
Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player
The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
Bruce Irvin BREAKING: Signs - Again! - with Seahawks
Previously a first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks back in 2012, Bruce Irvin could be called upon to provide some extra punch rushing off the edge in the team's hybrid 3-4 defense as early as Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Nathaniel Hackett gives huge Russell Wilson update
After having a procedure done last week, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett says quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to play Sunday against the LA Chargers. “He should be ready to play,” Hackett said of his Wilson, according to the Denver Post. Hackett did reveal that Wilson may...
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
So what happens if the Seahawks and Mariners play at the same time?
The Seahawks and Mariners are never supposed to be scheduled at home at the same time. So what happens with a potential ALDS game 4 in Seattle on Sunday?
Front office shares blame with Russell Wilson for Broncos' underwhelming 2-3 start
The organization whirled the hype machine when it extended Wilson with a five-year contract with $161 million guaranteed, per Spotrac, after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks. It signified the Broncos believed Wilson could manifest a Super Bowl. That idea was nonsensical from the start considering they've missed the playoffs...
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Seahawks-Cardinals game may change start time this Sunday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday. If...
Yankees, Astros Look to Build on 1-0 ALDS Leads
Good morning! The sports calendar reaches its apex in October and it feels like we’re almost there. Today, we have MLB playoffs, NFL and college football games, NHL action and we’re gearing up for the start of the NBA season next. Not long after that, college hoops will tip off too. Buckle in and ...
Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on ‘MNF’
The longtime NFL announcer came under fire for a controversial comment made on Monday’s telecast.
Seahawks Loss Due to Saints 'Unusual Player Makeup' - Coach Pete Carroll on Wildcat Woes
New Orleans Saints 'gadget' player Taysom Hill gashed the Seattle Seahawks for three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown on Sunday.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
