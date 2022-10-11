Read full article on original website
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
wgnradio.com
Protecting yourself from new Omicron subvariants
Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to explain why there’s cause for concern over the new COVID-19 subvariant BA2.75.2, and what you should do to protect yourself from getting infected. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to...
Chicago's Top Doctor Says ‘All Signs Point to' Bad Flu Season Ahead. Here's What to Know
Chicago’s top doctor expressed worries about a rough flu season for the city, saying that “all signs are pointing” to dramatic increases in cases and hospitalizations related to the influenza virus. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that data from Australia...
The Difference Between a Mammogram, Ultrasound, & MRI
Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women. 900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N 312-775-1100. Facebook Northwestern...
Illinois reports 1,441 new COVID cases, 0 new deaths; Arwady concerned about slow booster uptake
Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
WGNtv.com
The List: What to do when you’re the victim of a phishing scam
CHICAGO – Recently, he dealt with a phishing scam over the phone, and it wasn’t the best of experiences. Now Pat Tomasulo is using the lessons that he learned during it to help people if they are caught in a similar situation. He shared some of those tips...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?
Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
depauliaonline.com
DePaul culture through meme pages
Meme pages have boomed on all social media platforms in the last few years, but especially on Instagram. DePaul University is home to many meme pages not officially affiliated with DePaul, but incredibly humorous nonetheless. @dpuaffirmations is an Instagram page with thousands of followers. The idea is to post affirming...
chicagocrusader.com
Chicago Fire Department announces open recruitment through October 17
Not every day can someone become a Chicago Firefighter/EMT. However, interested applicants will have a new opportunity when testing opened in September for the first time since 2014 for the coveted and uniquely relevant work. The City of Chicago, DHR, and the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) aim to attract interested...
The List: Halloween candy Robin loves
CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
This loveable puppy is an 'absolute angel'
Meet Alejandro! According to his foster parent, this 10-month-old, 70-pound Terrier mix is “an absolute angel.” He is super-smart, eager to please and full of energy. He would make the perfect work-from-home fur baby.
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
fox32chicago.com
Joliet Amazon workers walkout in protest
JOLIET, Ill. - Amazon warehouse workers staged a walkout Tuesday at the Joliet facility. The southwest suburban location is central to Amazon’s regional distribution network. Union workers are demanding increased pay — a base rate of $25 an hour — along with stronger health and safety policies.
