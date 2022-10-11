ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

Protecting yourself from new Omicron subvariants

Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to explain why there’s cause for concern over the new COVID-19 subvariant BA2.75.2, and what you should do to protect yourself from getting infected. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Difference Between a Mammogram, Ultrasound, & MRI

Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women. 900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N 312-775-1100. Facebook Northwestern...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago

Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
Terry Mansfield

How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
CHICAGO, IL
#Monkeypox
CBS Chicago

Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?

Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

DePaul culture through meme pages

Meme pages have boomed on all social media platforms in the last few years, but especially on Instagram. DePaul University is home to many meme pages not officially affiliated with DePaul, but incredibly humorous nonetheless. @dpuaffirmations is an Instagram page with thousands of followers. The idea is to post affirming...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago Fire Department announces open recruitment through October 17

Not every day can someone become a Chicago Firefighter/EMT. However, interested applicants will have a new opportunity when testing opened in September for the first time since 2014 for the coveted and uniquely relevant work. The City of Chicago, DHR, and the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) aim to attract interested...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The List: Halloween candy Robin loves

CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge

About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet Amazon workers walkout in protest

JOLIET, Ill. - Amazon warehouse workers staged a walkout Tuesday at the Joliet facility. The southwest suburban location is central to Amazon’s regional distribution network. Union workers are demanding increased pay — a base rate of $25 an hour — along with stronger health and safety policies.
JOLIET, IL
