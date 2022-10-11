Read full article on original website
Hopkins County United Way Another $15,000 Closer To Goal
Hopkins County United Way is $15,000 closer to meeting this year’s $150,000 campaign goal, which will benefit 18 local nonprofit agencies. As of the second campaign workers report meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, HCUW had raised a total of $26,522.27. After the kickoff of the 2022-2023 campaign at...
Meal a day seeking paid position
Meal A Day Board has approved a PAID part-time position for 25 hours a week to manage the daily operations and the volunteers. Below is a description of the job and what we do for potential applicants that are not familiar with us. Meal A Day is a small non-profit...
Obituary — Jack Runnels
A Celebration of Life for Jack Runnels, age 80, of Emory, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lake Fork Baptist Church with Associate Pastor Tracey Bartley officiating. Mr. Runnels passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Wesley Oaks Memory Center of Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
Commissioners Court Approves HCSO Vehicle Financing Agreement, Road Materials Bids
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved financing agreements for four new vehicles for HCSO and road materials bids during the regular court session this week. The Commissioners Court approved a financing agreement for four Tahoes for HCSO through American National Leasing at a rate of 3.45% for three of the vehicles and 4.25% for the fourth vehicle.
KLTV
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
easttexasradio.com
Fall Festival Sulphur Springs Saturday 10.15
The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially starts this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. The Parade lineup is 9:00 am and begins at 10:00. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all...
Meal-A-Day Menu — October 10-14, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal-A-Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal-A-Day Menu for the week of Oct. 10-14, 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 10 — Garlic Mashed Potatoes Beef Bake, Green Peas and...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Asks For A Smile
Sulphur Springs, Texas — The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is asking that friends of the Foundation and members of the Hopkins County community take time to share a smile. The smile in question is Amazon Smile, which is a program Amazon uses to allow customers to designate a charitable organization as the recipient of a portion of the purchase price paid for certain items on their site.
Employers Wanted
The Learning Endorsements and Professions (LEAP) Expo provides area 8th grade students with the opportunity to speak with local professionals and gain a better understanding of career pathways. The LEAP Expo features local employers from a wide variety of industries, non-profits, education and training providers, and Career/Technical Education programs from local high schools. Students are encouraged to engage with exhibitors and use the opportunity to expand their knowledge of local careers. Students will use this knowledge as they select a high school Endorsement and other career related decisions in the coming years.
Meal-A-Day Board Approves Part-Time Paid Position To Coordinate Program, Volunteers
The Meal A Day Board has approved a paid part-time position for 25 hours a week to manage the daily operations and the volunteers. Below is a description of the job and what Meal-A-Day does, for potential applicants that are not familiar with the program. Meal A Day is a...
Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022
The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
Wildcat Golf Wins Mount Pleasant Invitational
Sulphur Springs won the invitational, shooting 327 as a team. Monday’s win came thanks in large part due to Caleb Kesting, who took home 1st place with a score of 70 (-2). From there, men’s golf more or less shot as a team. Nick Burney was next up...
Team Tennis Makes History, Reaches Area Round For First Time
For the first time in Sulphur Springs history, team tennis has reached the Area round. “We felt like we were gonna make history,” Coach Tony Martinez said following the 10-4 Bi-District win over Jacksonville. The team tennis coach said that has been their mantra for this squad, to make...
Food Safety Year-Round
During the fall and winter holidays, I often provide information on keeping food safe to prevent foodborne illness. However, food safety is a good practice all year. Festive parties, gatherings, family dinners, and celebrations are popular in November and December, which can bring holiday cheer, especially with delicious food around the table. However, the fun can end soon any time of the year if the foods you eat make you and others sick.
Volleyball Wins Second Straight, Continues Home Stand Friday
Sulphur Springs continues their second half of district play Friday at home when they host Liberty Eylau. Coach Bailey Dorner’s team beat the Lady Leopards on their home court earlier this season, and hope to complete the season sweep over Liberty Eylau. The two schools played tug-of-war as each...
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Commissioners Approve Abatement
Lamar County Commissioners have approved a property tax abatement for a storage component addition at the planned Mockingbird Solar Center in western Lamar County. The agreement will bring $6.7 million to the county treasury instead of property taxes over ten years. Mockingbird Solar will construct a $142.4 million battery storage facility and a previously announced $406 million solar farm.
