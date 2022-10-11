ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady

If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has great response to rival coach’s criticism

Deion Sanders waited until Tuesday to reveal it, but he certainly had a response to a jab from a rival coach after last Saturday’s game. Sanders upset Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. over the course of Saturday’s Jackson State victory, prompting a testy postgame handshake between the pair. After the game, Robinson said he had felt disrespected by Sanders, and punctuated his criticism be saying Sanders “ain’t SWAC.”
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing

The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Grady Jarrett finally reacts in ‘disbelief’ at Tom Brady roughing the passer call

The Tom Brady roughing the pass call against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy on Sunday. With the game still hanging in the balance as the Buccaneers led the Falcons 21-15, Brady was brought down in what most watchers felt was a standard sack from Jarrett. The Bucs would […] The post Grady Jarrett finally reacts in ‘disbelief’ at Tom Brady roughing the passer call appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ message to Bills’ Josh Allen ahead of Week 6 clash

Sunday night will present one of the most mouth-watering matchups of the season when two of the top young quarterbacks in the league take on each other. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will test their mettle against a team that many consider to be the favorites to go all the way this year […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ message to Bills’ Josh Allen ahead of Week 6 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having ‘Terrific’ Season, Says Coach

The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season. After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the...
ATLANTA, GA
