Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
Related
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Tom Brady Reacts to Roughing the Passer Penalty vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay beat Atlanta in part due to a controversial penalty at the end of the game.
Joe Mixon drops truth bomb after Ravens stunning win over Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals endured a heartbreaking 19-17 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Running back Joe Mixon joined the Bengals Booth Podcast following the loss. Mixon revealed the Bengals’ mindset and dropped a truth bomb on playing in the NFL, per the Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady
If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray has been inconsistent this season, but he should put up big numbers against Seattle.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Kenny Smith Says Reaction To Draymond Green Punch Is Overblown, Happens 'A Lot'
Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger ... telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen "at least twice a year on each team." We spoke with "The Jet" out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the...
NBA・
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deion Sanders has great response to rival coach’s criticism
Deion Sanders waited until Tuesday to reveal it, but he certainly had a response to a jab from a rival coach after last Saturday’s game. Sanders upset Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. over the course of Saturday’s Jackson State victory, prompting a testy postgame handshake between the pair. After the game, Robinson said he had felt disrespected by Sanders, and punctuated his criticism be saying Sanders “ain’t SWAC.”
Nick Saban speaks out on Hendon Hooker, Tennessee ahead of top-10 clash
Alabama football will face one of their first real tests of the season so far when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend. Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had some things to say about their opponent, including a ton of praise for opposing QB Hendon Hooker.
Sporting News
Raiders' Josh McDaniels explains confusing 2-point conversion decision in loss to Chiefs: 'Trying to be aggressive'
Las Vegas' Monday night gamble didn't quite pay off. In a topsy-turvy "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs, Las Vegas had an opportunity to tie the game with 4:27 left after a stellar Derek Carr-to-Davante Adams touchdown pass. With the score 30-29 and the clock potentially working...
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing
The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grady Jarrett finally reacts in ‘disbelief’ at Tom Brady roughing the passer call
The Tom Brady roughing the pass call against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy on Sunday. With the game still hanging in the balance as the Buccaneers led the Falcons 21-15, Brady was brought down in what most watchers felt was a standard sack from Jarrett. The Bucs would […] The post Grady Jarrett finally reacts in ‘disbelief’ at Tom Brady roughing the passer call appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ message to Bills’ Josh Allen ahead of Week 6 clash
Sunday night will present one of the most mouth-watering matchups of the season when two of the top young quarterbacks in the league take on each other. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will test their mettle against a team that many consider to be the favorites to go all the way this year […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ message to Bills’ Josh Allen ahead of Week 6 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having ‘Terrific’ Season, Says Coach
The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season. After trading Deion Jones a few days ago, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the only player who remains from the...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0