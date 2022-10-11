ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Safety

Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
numberfire.com

Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
WILX-TV

Dolphins Hope To Get Their Quarterback Soon

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. He will not play Sunday against the Vikings. Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29 when he took a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. Tagovailoa hadn’t practiced since then. He took hard hits in successive games, and the NFL’s concussion protocol was subsequently changed to address the symptoms he had during a loss to the Bills. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater advance through the concussion protocol.
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Quarterback Decision: Fans React

With Tua Tagovailoa still dealing with the injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins have a big decision to make at quarterback. Miami's primary backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, was knocked out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a head injury and never returned. It appears he's still hurt, so the Dolphins are going to their third option.
WPTV

Steve Wilks named interim head coach after Panthers fire Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule is the first National Football League coach to be fired this season. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced they'd fired Rhule, who was in his third season at the helm. The team named assistant coach Steve Wilks as interim head coach. The firing comes after the Panthers fell...
Sports Illustrated

Yankees, Astros Look to Build on 1-0 ALDS Leads

Good morning! The sports calendar reaches its apex in October and it feels like we’re almost there. Today, we have MLB playoffs, NFL and college football games, NHL action and we’re gearing up for the start of the NBA season next. Not long after that, college hoops will tip off too. Buckle in and ...
