Women's Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchup
Women's Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matches
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Vikings Sign New Safety
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa not ready for ‘football stuff,’ now unlikely to play Week 6
The scary head injury Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals has
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings
Vikings rise, Packers fall in Week 6 power rankings
PurplePTSD: More Bad News for Vikings Draft Class, Jefferson’s Career High, Week 5
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings lost another member of the 2022 draft to...
Kirk Cousins has 'plenty' of money, is aware he's not cool
Cousins had some fun on "Pardon My Take"
Click10.com
Tua Tagovailoa not ready to resume football activities, Bridgewater in concussion protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have big quarterback questions heading into this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa is not ready to resume football activities, as he recovers from a concussion sustained when the Dolphins lost to the Bengals.
The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
Twins fire head trainer, not planning coaching changes
Salazar oversaw team riddled with injuries
numberfire.com
Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
WILX-TV
Dolphins Hope To Get Their Quarterback Soon
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. He will not play Sunday against the Vikings. Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29 when he took a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. Tagovailoa hadn’t practiced since then. He took hard hits in successive games, and the NFL’s concussion protocol was subsequently changed to address the symptoms he had during a loss to the Bills. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater advance through the concussion protocol.
Dennis Evans to decide between Gophers, TCU on Oct. 17
The five-star center is deciding between Minnesota and TCU.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
NFL
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: No timeline for Tua Tagovailoa return; Teddy Bridgewater remains in protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in the league's concussion protocol and there is no definitive timeline for either player's return, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday. Underscoring that his focus was on getting Tagovailoa healthy, McDaniel said his starting quarterback is not ready to...
Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Quarterback Decision: Fans React
With Tua Tagovailoa still dealing with the injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins have a big decision to make at quarterback. Miami's primary backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, was knocked out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a head injury and never returned. It appears he's still hurt, so the Dolphins are going to their third option.
WPTV
Steve Wilks named interim head coach after Panthers fire Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is the first National Football League coach to be fired this season. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced they'd fired Rhule, who was in his third season at the helm. The team named assistant coach Steve Wilks as interim head coach. The firing comes after the Panthers fell...
WPTV
Student injured by Raiders WR Davante Adams calls shove ‘unsportsmanlike,’ ‘act of violence’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The college student who was injured after being shoved by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams released a statement Wednesday through his attorney. Dan Curry with the Brown & Curry Law Firm said the student, who was carrying equipment for a camera operator on...
Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on ‘MNF’
The longtime NFL announcer came under fire for a controversial comment made on Monday’s telecast.
Yankees, Astros Look to Build on 1-0 ALDS Leads
Good morning! The sports calendar reaches its apex in October and it feels like we’re almost there. Today, we have MLB playoffs, NFL and college football games, NHL action and we’re gearing up for the start of the NBA season next. Not long after that, college hoops will tip off too. Buckle in and ...
Twins lose 3 players to waivers, 2 others cut from roster
The Orioles, Tigers and Red Sox claimed three Twins from waivers.
