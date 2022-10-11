Read full article on original website
2d ago
we the people believe the repairs should be deducted from them the metro councils salaries.....then put it back people that don't like Louisville's history can move to Detroit or chicago
John Knoop
2d ago
city administrator is a complete goof ball anyway why not ask the PEOPLE, take a civilian vote !!
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week in Full EffectAudrey MaloneLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday morning, members of the New Direction Tenant Union advocated for better housing conditions. Tenants in the Russell neighborhood apartments described their living situations as “unlivable.” Some residents cite bug infestations, mold, structural damage and lack of support from the management group, New Direction Housing Corporation, as an alleged violation of renter’s rights.
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For Investigation
Dick Heaton at the Oct 11 2022 Council MeetingPLG TV 13 Screen Shot. In a move that stunned watchers of Bardstown City Hall politics, the Bardstown City Council moved to repeal the previously improperly passed ordinance that doubled Mayor Heaton's salary from $30,000 to $60,000.
2 Kentucky airport websites disrupted after threat by pro-Russian hackers
Hackers who claimed responsibility for taking down state government websites last week targeted airports across the country on Monday.
State begins investigation into juvenile detention center in Lyndon
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. Hope Village in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets. Breonna Taylor’s...
Miniature hometown hero sign to honor 1 of 2 Jeffersontown brothers stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hometown heroes sign created to honor one of two brothers in Jeffersontown has been stolen. Last week, WDRB told you about 'Spaghetti and Meatball,' the nicknames for Eddie and Alan Craven, two brothers who have captured the hearts of residents in Jeffersontown and brought smiles to their faces.
Spring Street Bar & Grill is back open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring Street Bar & Grill was a staple in Louisville for more than 30 years. It closed in 2020, but now its doors are back open seven days a week.
Lawsuit filed against east Louisville daycare over abuse claims
‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare. A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. Updated: 7 hours ago. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots,...
21-year-old legally blind pilot lands in Louisville as part of trip across America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A legally blind pilot who’s raising awareness for vision loss made a pit stop at Bowman Field on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, 21, is part of the Foundation for Blind Children’s Adult Services program. She was selected out of 25 candidates who are blind or have low vision with ambitions to pilot an aircraft across multiple states as part of Fight for Sight.
Gloves come off in Louisville mayoral debate as race heats up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months, Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg have played it safe on the campaign trail, appearing together in cordial forums with answers that many observers have remarked were quite similar. But Louisville's mayoral race is heating up now, with two attack ads airing on...
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again. The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
Transformer fire causes temporary closure on US 42
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A blown transformer has caused a temporary closure in Oldham County. Highway US 42 at River Bluff is closed between Hayfield Lane and Hunters Ridge Drive. Louisville Gas & Electric is there fixing the transformer and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is there posting signs to...
