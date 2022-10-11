ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Malden.

The Boston College High School soccer team will have a game with Malden Catholic High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Boston College High School
Malden Catholic High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Somerville High School soccer team will have a game with Malden High School on October 11, 2022, 13:15:00.

Somerville High School
Malden High School
October 11, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Boston College High School soccer team will have a game with Malden Catholic High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Boston College High School
Malden Catholic High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

