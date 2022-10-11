ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

City of Madison talks accessibility at the polls

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2ZS1_0iTwLylJ00

MADISON, Wis. – The city of Madison is working to make sure every eligible voter has options when it comes to casting their ballot this November.

Meeting people where they are is the goal behind the city’s efforts to highlight their efforts so voters of all abilities can choose for themselves what makes the most sense.

To name a few, the city offers curbside voting if you find it difficult to access the polling room, ExpressVote, a ballot marking machine which offers braille ballots in English or Spanish with heads, and onsite assistance for people who need help physically marking their ballots.

Municipal Clerk Maggie McClain said the city also uses guidance from Disability Rights Wisconsin to complete a polling place checklist and to make sure special machines are set up properly.

“If we hear from folks that they work with that those machines aren’t set up or set up properly, we make sure that we get on that right away and get the fixed on Election Day,” McClain said. “It’s all about making sure that every voter who is eligible to vote has their voice heard and they’re able to vote in the way that they wish.”

Disability Advocate Martha Siravo said while that’s great in theory, that’s not always the case in real life. She said in some cases people in her community have been denied the help they were entitled to.

“Telling someone, ‘Well sorry we can’t help you,’ and have no options for them that’s a terrible situation that should never happen,” Siravo said.

She also said poll workers would benefit from more education on the support they can offer and that even when accommodations are made there’s still room for improvement when comes to privacy and booth placement.

There are also state requirements in place that govern election day accessibility specifically focused on equipment set up and wayfinding. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also monitors and provides feedback for improvement through accessibility auditors.

To educate eligible voters on their options, McClain said the city has run a number of mock elections with the special voting equipment so that users would understand it and feel comfortable with it.

For anyone voting absentee, officials from the City Clerk’s Office recommend sending your ballots back as soon as possible, by mail no later than 10 days before the election or you can drop it off at their office before Oct. 25.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Reality Check: Police funding stuck in larger bills Johnson voted against

MADISON, Wis. — Claims in an attack ad from the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voted against police funding are partially true, but do not accurately depict the Republican’s position. The ad cites two votes specifically by Johnson — an appropriations bill from 2018, and the American Rescue Plan Act that provided...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will not seek third term

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will not run for reelection this spring. Richardson, who is running for State Treasurer, announced the decision Monday, saying he would not seek a third term regardless of the outcome of the State Treasurer election. RELATED: Fitchburg mayor announces bid for state treasurer “Whatever the outcome in November, Fitchburg is in a strong...
FITCHBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison to rename park in honor of R. Richard Wagner

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison park is getting a new name next week to honor a late local leader. Kerr-McGee Triangle Park will be renamed to R. Richard Wagner Park in a ceremony on October 21. Wagner was Dane County’s first openly gay County Board member and an avid historian. He wrote two books detailing the history and impact...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison mayor unveils new operating budget, including expanded CARES program

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her 2023 Operating Budget proposal Tuesday, which includes funding to expand the city’s alternative emergency response program and several of the city’s departments. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program, which launched last September, responds to non-violent behavioral health-related emergencies. The goal is to help patients who may be in crisis...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Expressvote
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59...
WHITEWATER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison announces largest freshman class in school history

MADISON, Wis. — More freshmen are attending UW-Madison this fall than ever before. The university announced that 8,628 new freshmen are on campus this semester, the largest class in the school’s history. UW also received a record number of applications from this year’s class, 60,260. University officials said that almost 3,000 fewer freshman applicants were granted admission this fall compared...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Kokopelli Kafe inspiring students in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – The Kokopelli Kafe, located inside Waunakee High School, is more than a coffee shop that sells beverages and treats. Kokopelli Kafe is run by students with special needs. School officials say it teaches the students transitional work skills and provides interaction between students. Sarah Duhr is a special education teacher at Waunakee High School. “It’s something great...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DWD highlights Marcus Theatres’ efforts to employ those with disabilities

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday honored Marcus Theatres as an outstanding employer of those with disabilities. Tuesday’s event at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie comes amid National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a period aimed at highlighting businesses that recruit and hire those with disabilities and encouraging others to do the same. “What we...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A thirst to help: Madison runner makes public bubbler map for those exercising, enjoying outside

MADISON, Wis. — Hydration is key when exercising outside, but it’s not always easy to find a drinking fountain or plan when the next one comes. That struggle could be gone thanks to a new online resource born out of one Madison runner’s thirst to help.  Call them what you wish: drinking fountains, bubblers, water fountains — they’re not always...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One City Schools, Fetch Rewards partner to support STEM education

MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools and Fetch Rewards are partnering to support science, technology, engineering and math education in Madison. Fetch Rewards is giving money for co-working space and new computers, while One City Schools is planning to develop scholarships, internships and apprenticeships in the future. Wes Schroll, the founder and CEO of Fetch Rewards, said he owes a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’

MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy