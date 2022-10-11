City of Madison talks accessibility at the polls

MADISON, Wis. – The city of Madison is working to make sure every eligible voter has options when it comes to casting their ballot this November.

Meeting people where they are is the goal behind the city’s efforts to highlight their efforts so voters of all abilities can choose for themselves what makes the most sense.

To name a few, the city offers curbside voting if you find it difficult to access the polling room, ExpressVote, a ballot marking machine which offers braille ballots in English or Spanish with heads, and onsite assistance for people who need help physically marking their ballots.

Municipal Clerk Maggie McClain said the city also uses guidance from Disability Rights Wisconsin to complete a polling place checklist and to make sure special machines are set up properly.

“If we hear from folks that they work with that those machines aren’t set up or set up properly, we make sure that we get on that right away and get the fixed on Election Day,” McClain said. “It’s all about making sure that every voter who is eligible to vote has their voice heard and they’re able to vote in the way that they wish.”

Disability Advocate Martha Siravo said while that’s great in theory, that’s not always the case in real life. She said in some cases people in her community have been denied the help they were entitled to.

“Telling someone, ‘Well sorry we can’t help you,’ and have no options for them that’s a terrible situation that should never happen,” Siravo said.

She also said poll workers would benefit from more education on the support they can offer and that even when accommodations are made there’s still room for improvement when comes to privacy and booth placement.

There are also state requirements in place that govern election day accessibility specifically focused on equipment set up and wayfinding. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also monitors and provides feedback for improvement through accessibility auditors.

To educate eligible voters on their options, McClain said the city has run a number of mock elections with the special voting equipment so that users would understand it and feel comfortable with it.

For anyone voting absentee, officials from the City Clerk’s Office recommend sending your ballots back as soon as possible, by mail no later than 10 days before the election or you can drop it off at their office before Oct. 25.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.