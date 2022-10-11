Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: one; Year: forty-two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Strong winds continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast video.
North Platte Telegraph
Deere to expand in Louisiana; 70 new jobs in Thidodaux area
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A well known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment will create 70 new jobs in Louisiana with a planned $29.8 million expansion of a facility in Thibodaux. The South Louisiana Economic Council and the governor's office said in a Tuesday news release that the new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
West Virginia governor wants to toss personal vehicle tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose a plan to eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month. Justice has made trips across the state against...
North Platte Telegraph
Craft beer roundup: Where to find seasonal brews and drink local Nebraska beer this fall and winter
In Nebraska, craft beer breweries have risen in popularity over the past few decades, and it’s no surprise as these great local businesses feel like a jovial community with incredible ambiance and extremely helpful staff. Each brewery has its own personality and offerings. To the uninitiated Nebraskan, taprooms offer...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Stevens votes with liberal agenda
In this divisive world of politics there is an election at the regional level that seems to have heated up. The State Board of Education race between newcomer Elizabeth Tegtmeier and incumbent Robin Stevens is turning quite spicy. Robin Stevens seems to think showing up late to the game and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Gov. Ricketts proclaims October to be Financial Aid Awareness Month
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed October Financial Aid Awareness Month. The governor signed and presented the proclamation to representatives from EducationQuest Foundation, the Nebraska Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, according to a press release. The proclamation coincides with the...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Why Jacobson is best choice for District 42
Elections have never mattered more in our tumultuous modern history. From the White House to City Hall to your school board, every election has tremendous personal consequences for your family and mine. Gone are the days of complacency. Our society can no longer sit out and let one-third of the voting population decide who’s in charge. Our culture, traditions, God-given rights, public education, financial security and national security are all diminishing before our very eyes. What we have long enjoyed as a state and nation is going away and will continue so if we don’t all engage in our leadership selection process.
Comments / 0