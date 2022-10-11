ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: one; Year: forty-two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Watch now: Strong winds continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast video.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Deere to expand in Louisiana; 70 new jobs in Thidodaux area

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A well known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment will create 70 new jobs in Louisiana with a planned $29.8 million expansion of a facility in Thibodaux. The South Louisiana Economic Council and the governor's office said in a Tuesday news release that the new...
THIBODAUX, LA
North Platte Telegraph

West Virginia governor wants to toss personal vehicle tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose a plan to eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month. Justice has made trips across the state against...
INCOME TAX
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Stevens votes with liberal agenda

In this divisive world of politics there is an election at the regional level that seems to have heated up. The State Board of Education race between newcomer Elizabeth Tegtmeier and incumbent Robin Stevens is turning quite spicy. Robin Stevens seems to think showing up late to the game and...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Gov. Ricketts proclaims October to be Financial Aid Awareness Month

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed October Financial Aid Awareness Month. The governor signed and presented the proclamation to representatives from EducationQuest Foundation, the Nebraska Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, according to a press release. The proclamation coincides with the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Why Jacobson is best choice for District 42

Elections have never mattered more in our tumultuous modern history. From the White House to City Hall to your school board, every election has tremendous personal consequences for your family and mine. Gone are the days of complacency. Our society can no longer sit out and let one-third of the voting population decide who’s in charge. Our culture, traditions, God-given rights, public education, financial security and national security are all diminishing before our very eyes. What we have long enjoyed as a state and nation is going away and will continue so if we don’t all engage in our leadership selection process.
NEBRASKA STATE

