Texas County, OK

1 dead after fatal wreck in Texas County

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
TEXHOMA, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after a wreck north of Texhoma in Texas County Monday evening.

According to OHP, a pickup truck was going east on County Rd CC west of the intersection of Mile Marker 7 when the driver, a 16-year-old, lost control of the pickup and left the road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died as a result of their injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

16 Year old Teen Dies in Texas County Accident

A fatality accident occurred on Monday evening at approximately 5:53 pm approximately 7.5 miles west and 5.5 north of Texhoma, OK in Texas County. A 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup being driven by a 16 year old juvenile female, name withheld, of Texhoma, OK. was traveling east bound on County Road “CC” when she lost control of the vehicle departing the roadway to the right. The pickup then rolled 2 times coming to rest on the wheels. The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the truck.
TEXAS COUNTY, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

