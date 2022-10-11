Brian Zimmerman, along with his wife, Tammy, son Austin and daughters Shelby and Korene, raise pigs just west of Beatrice, Nebraska. Brian doesn’t just raise championship pigs. He is also a skilled smoker and grilling expert. He says it is a hobby and a passion, rather than a career. Brian and his trailer loaded with a smoker and grill can often be spotted at corporate catering events, friends’ weddings and graduation parties. “Catering is fun and challenging,” Brian says. “Sometimes I say yes, just because I like to be challenged.” Brian loves to try new recipes and tweak them to his own taste.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO