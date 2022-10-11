Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: seven, nine; White Balls: fourteen, eighteen) (ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 7, Day: 1, Year: 42. (Month: seven; Day: one; Year: forty-two) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Strong winds continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast video.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Success will mean different things for Hoiberg, Williams in 2022-23
MINNEAPOLIS — The question, or at least a variation of it, is a staple at preseason media days, regardless of sport, regardless of caliber of team. Even though I wholeheartedly consider it to be a softball question, it’s still one of my favorites to ask. What do you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Damon Benning would be a home run hire as Nebraska football color analyst
The search continues for Nebraska, and one home run hire keeps coming to mind. Damon Benning, of course. Yes, for that other search — Husker football color analyst. Benning would be perfect. A natural. The Omaha native and former Husker running back has proved his mettle behind a microphone....
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line
LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
North Platte Telegraph
Lack of Blackshirts doesn't mean Nebraska's defense is playing poorly
LINCOLN — The Nebraska defense still doesn’t have Blackshirts. And it’s not because the group isn’t performing well. Just the opposite, defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. And everyone is too locked in on what they’re doing for the honorary practice jerseys to even come up in conversation.
North Platte Telegraph
After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts
The Nebraska defense wants their Blackshirts back. Well, it’s at least one of their goals. As sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson puts it, winning is the defense’s top priority. But if the Blackshirts returned, it would be a sign of a job well done after interim coach Mickey Joseph yanked them during his first week in charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Tommi Hill likely to play on both sides of the ball for rest of the season
LINCOLN — Nebraska will likely consider Tommi Hill both an offensive and defensive player the rest of the season. Hill — who started the first four games at cornerback — hasn’t played a snap on either side of the ball the last two weeks, though he warmed up with the receivers Friday at Rutgers. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Hill could go back and forth during the second half of the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: For Mark Whipple, there are good and bad days. But they are all work days
LINCOLN — Don’t mess with the Whip. You see the man trudge along slowly, with a limp that looks painful. You see him being taken to and from the field at Rutgers on a cart. The natural inclination, for reporters and fans alike, is to wonder how Whipple,...
North Platte Telegraph
Perfect game day pork ribs on the grill
Brian Zimmerman, along with his wife, Tammy, son Austin and daughters Shelby and Korene, raise pigs just west of Beatrice, Nebraska. Brian doesn’t just raise championship pigs. He is also a skilled smoker and grilling expert. He says it is a hobby and a passion, rather than a career. Brian and his trailer loaded with a smoker and grill can often be spotted at corporate catering events, friends’ weddings and graduation parties. “Catering is fun and challenging,” Brian says. “Sometimes I say yes, just because I like to be challenged.” Brian loves to try new recipes and tweak them to his own taste.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal
Nebraska will be without one of its top receiving options for the rest of the season. Sources confirmed to the Journal Star that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a brief Husker career. An NCAA ruling in August amended the windows that players can enter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players
LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
North Platte Telegraph
Craft beer roundup: Where to find seasonal brews and drink local Nebraska beer this fall and winter
In Nebraska, craft beer breweries have risen in popularity over the past few decades, and it’s no surprise as these great local businesses feel like a jovial community with incredible ambiance and extremely helpful staff. Each brewery has its own personality and offerings. To the uninitiated Nebraskan, taprooms offer...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football's 2023 commits
Husker coordinators: Nebraska's steadiness despite halftime deficit led to win over Rutgers. Nebraska didn’t blink after a frustrating first 30 minutes on Friday. Both Bill Busch and Mark Whipple pointed to that steadiness as a major reason the Huskers rallied to beat Rutgers.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Programs provide meat for those in need
Deer hunters can share excess meat with those in need through the Nebraska Game and Parks deer exchange and hunters helping the hungry programs. The free deer exchange program is available Sept. 1 through March 1 online at outdoornebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram. Donors and recipients can search the database on the Game and...
North Platte Telegraph
Laurie Richards reflects on her film career — for the State of Nebraska
LINCOLN — Laurie Richards remembers boarding a flight from Nebraska to Florence, Italy, and then taking five trains before reaching Cannes, France, back in 2013. It was an exhilarating adventure, Richards said, to walk a double red carpet at the invitation-only Cannes Film Festival with movie stars from around the world. She went with her husband and a group of friends to watch the film “Nebraska,” directed by Alexander Payne.
North Platte Telegraph
Deere to expand in Louisiana; 70 new jobs in Thidodaux area
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A well known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment will create 70 new jobs in Louisiana with a planned $29.8 million expansion of a facility in Thibodaux. The South Louisiana Economic Council and the governor's office said in a Tuesday news release that the new...
Comments / 0