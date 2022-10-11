ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: seven, nine; White Balls: fourteen, eighteen) (ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 7, Day: 1, Year: 42. (Month: seven; Day: one; Year: forty-two) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest

The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
Watch now: Strong winds continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast video.
Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line

LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
Lack of Blackshirts doesn't mean Nebraska's defense is playing poorly

LINCOLN — The Nebraska defense still doesn’t have Blackshirts. And it’s not because the group isn’t performing well. Just the opposite, defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. And everyone is too locked in on what they’re doing for the honorary practice jerseys to even come up in conversation.
After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts

The Nebraska defense wants their Blackshirts back. Well, it’s at least one of their goals. As sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson puts it, winning is the defense’s top priority. But if the Blackshirts returned, it would be a sign of a job well done after interim coach Mickey Joseph yanked them during his first week in charge.
Nebraska's Tommi Hill likely to play on both sides of the ball for rest of the season

LINCOLN — Nebraska will likely consider Tommi Hill both an offensive and defensive player the rest of the season. Hill — who started the first four games at cornerback — hasn’t played a snap on either side of the ball the last two weeks, though he warmed up with the receivers Friday at Rutgers. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Hill could go back and forth during the second half of the season.
Perfect game day pork ribs on the grill

Brian Zimmerman, along with his wife, Tammy, son Austin and daughters Shelby and Korene, raise pigs just west of Beatrice, Nebraska. Brian doesn’t just raise championship pigs. He is also a skilled smoker and grilling expert. He says it is a hobby and a passion, rather than a career. Brian and his trailer loaded with a smoker and grill can often be spotted at corporate catering events, friends’ weddings and graduation parties. “Catering is fun and challenging,” Brian says. “Sometimes I say yes, just because I like to be challenged.” Brian loves to try new recipes and tweak them to his own taste.
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal

Nebraska will be without one of its top receiving options for the rest of the season. Sources confirmed to the Journal Star that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a brief Husker career. An NCAA ruling in August amended the windows that players can enter...
11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.
Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players

LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
Nebraska football's 2023 commits

Husker coordinators: Nebraska's steadiness despite halftime deficit led to win over Rutgers. Nebraska didn’t blink after a frustrating first 30 minutes on Friday. Both Bill Busch and Mark Whipple pointed to that steadiness as a major reason the Huskers rallied to beat Rutgers.
Julie Geiser: Programs provide meat for those in need

Deer hunters can share excess meat with those in need through the Nebraska Game and Parks deer exchange and hunters helping the hungry programs. The free deer exchange program is available Sept. 1 through March 1 online at outdoornebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram. Donors and recipients can search the database on the Game and...
Laurie Richards reflects on her film career — for the State of Nebraska

LINCOLN — Laurie Richards remembers boarding a flight from Nebraska to Florence, Italy, and then taking five trains before reaching Cannes, France, back in 2013. It was an exhilarating adventure, Richards said, to walk a double red carpet at the invitation-only Cannes Film Festival with movie stars from around the world. She went with her husband and a group of friends to watch the film “Nebraska,” directed by Alexander Payne.
Deere to expand in Louisiana; 70 new jobs in Thidodaux area

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A well known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment will create 70 new jobs in Louisiana with a planned $29.8 million expansion of a facility in Thibodaux. The South Louisiana Economic Council and the governor's office said in a Tuesday news release that the new...
