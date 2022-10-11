Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
WNDU
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
22 WSBT
Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house
Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
abc57.com
Woman, two children injured when car strikes cow crossing CR 46
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman and two children were injured when their vehicle struck a cow crossing CR 46 Monday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the Saturn was traveling westbound on CR 46 just east of CR7 when it struck a cow crossing CR 46.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Police investigating after man shot at Quality Inn in Roseland
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Roseland. Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Quality Inn on S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the hotel, they found 25-year-old Shaquwan Coalmon suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
WNDU
Michigan City man injured after getting shot inside house
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting, stemming from an apparent home invasion in Michigan City. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for a shots-fired call involving a man hit by gunfire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. After an investigation, authorities believe a suspect entered the home before firing several rounds into the property, hitting the victim in the leg.
abc57.com
Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality
(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of vehicle from White Pigeon Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a motor vehicle from the 16000 block of Fawn River Road. According to the investigation, on October 2, an unknown male used a fraudulent cashier's check to buy a light green 2020 Chevrolet Camaro. If you have...
abc57.com
SBPD reports less gun violence incidents, more shooting victims this year to date
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The South Bend Police Department held their quarterly public safety update on Wednesday, and reviewed crime statistics and different strategies used by officers in the months since July. Mayor James Mueller joined police officials to give an update on the status of hiring officers into the...
go955.com
South Bend IN police department seeking help in finding missing man they believe may be in West MI
SOUTH BEND, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — The South Bend Indiana Police Department is seeking the public’s help in West Michigan to help locate a missing person. 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Thursday, September 22 in South Bend, Indian. Authorities there shared a photo and information regarding Thurmand in South Bend last week, but believe he could possibly be somewhere in West Michigan.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Shot by One of Numerous Rounds
(Michigan City, IN) - Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Michigan City. According to police, the gunman entered a residence Sunday evening in the 1000 block of West 7th Street and began firing. One of the rounds struck the male victim in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fugitive caught following high speed chase
PAW PAW – A Benton Harbor fugitive faces several charges after he attempted to flee from flee from authorities during a high speed chase and was eventually apprehended early Thursday morning, Oct. 6, according to a press release from the Van Buren Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gunfire During Fight Charges
(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire during a fight in Michigan City. Raymone Spires, 35, of Michigan City, is charged with level 6 felony Criminal Recklessness. On August 30, Spires and several other individuals went to a home in the 400 block of...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
95.3 MNC
Police officers in South Bend to get raises
Police officers in South Bend will be getting raises soon. The city and the police union have agreed to a new deal to give officers an 8-percent raise this year. That will be followed up by 4-percent increases in pay in each of the two years after that. The increase...
WNDU
Man sentenced to 55 years in prison in Cheers Pub homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect involved in a 2021 deadly shooting received his sentence on Monday. Michael Miles is sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr. at Cheers Pub last December. Miles and Saenz Jr. reportedly got into...
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
WWMTCw
'She shot me, I'm going to die,' South Haven homicide victim tells witness in murder case
PAW PAW, Mich. — A man testified he witnessed the fatal shooting of his close friend during the trial of a 2021 South Haven homicide Tuesday. Tiah Sutton, 24, was charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021, police said.
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
Comments / 0