Roseland, IN

abc57.com

Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house

Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Roseland, IN
Roseland, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after man shot at Quality Inn in Roseland

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Roseland. Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Quality Inn on S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the hotel, they found 25-year-old Shaquwan Coalmon suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
ROSELAND, IN
WNDU

Michigan City man injured after getting shot inside house

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting, stemming from an apparent home invasion in Michigan City. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for a shots-fired call involving a man hit by gunfire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. After an investigation, authorities believe a suspect entered the home before firing several rounds into the property, hitting the victim in the leg.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality

(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
go955.com

South Bend IN police department seeking help in finding missing man they believe may be in West MI

SOUTH BEND, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — The South Bend Indiana Police Department is seeking the public’s help in West Michigan to help locate a missing person. 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Thursday, September 22 in South Bend, Indian. Authorities there shared a photo and information regarding Thurmand in South Bend last week, but believe he could possibly be somewhere in West Michigan.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Shot by One of Numerous Rounds

(Michigan City, IN) - Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Michigan City. According to police, the gunman entered a residence Sunday evening in the 1000 block of West 7th Street and began firing. One of the rounds struck the male victim in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Fugitive caught following high speed chase

PAW PAW – A Benton Harbor fugitive faces several charges after he attempted to flee from flee from authorities during a high speed chase and was eventually apprehended early Thursday morning, Oct. 6, according to a press release from the Van Buren Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Gunfire During Fight Charges

(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire during a fight in Michigan City. Raymone Spires, 35, of Michigan City, is charged with level 6 felony Criminal Recklessness. On August 30, Spires and several other individuals went to a home in the 400 block of...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Police officers in South Bend to get raises

Police officers in South Bend will be getting raises soon. The city and the police union have agreed to a new deal to give officers an 8-percent raise this year. That will be followed up by 4-percent increases in pay in each of the two years after that. The increase...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man sentenced to 55 years in prison in Cheers Pub homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect involved in a 2021 deadly shooting received his sentence on Monday. Michael Miles is sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr. at Cheers Pub last December. Miles and Saenz Jr. reportedly got into...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
MISHAWAKA, IN

