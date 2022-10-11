Read full article on original website
Red Iguana Is a Very Popular Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
ksl.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-15 in Juab County
NEPHI — A man was killed in a car crash on I-15 Tuesday morning when his van left the roadway and rolled several times. The man's van was northbound on I-15 just south of Nephi at 6:41 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The vehicle left the roadway, then overcorrected, crossed both northbound lanes, and rolled multiple times off the right shoulder.
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles in Roy
ROY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles in Roy. At about 10 p.m., a Roy Police Police officer noticed the man riding erratically on southbound 1900 West, Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.
kjzz.com
1 dead, 2 airlifted in head-on collision near south end of Tooele City
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to State Route 36 near Tooele after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cutler with Tooele City Police Department said the crash occurred near the south end of Tooele City...
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-15, delays remain in area
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open. The agency adds that delays remain in the area. ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15 October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy […]
kslnewsradio.com
Ramp on northbound I-15 closed due to overturned fertilizer tank
SALT LAKE CITY — A truck carrying a fertilizer tank rolled on the northbound I-15 ramp to I-80 on Monday morning, closing the ramp to traffic for at least an hour. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck leaked an estimated 400 gallons of fertilizer when it overturned.
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
kjzz.com
West Valley police search for vehicle in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian in critical condition. West Valley City Police Department officials said the collision occurred near 3100 South and Redwood Road shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police have identified the male...
kjzz.com
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork house; driver transported
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement in Spanish Fork responded to a neighborhood Tuesday where a garbage truck crashed into a house. The crash happened in the area of 200 East and 300 North just after 7:30 a.m. The driver of the truck suffered an apparent medical incident,...
kjzz.com
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
Woman dies in Centerville condominium fire
One woman died in a fire that burned through parts of a condominium complex in Centerville on Wednesday.
Gephardt Daily
Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision. The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.
kjzz.com
Driver charged with negligent homicide in death of 9-year-old boy in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Charges were filed against a driver accused of hitting two children in South Jordan in July, killing one of them. The crash happened around noon on July 26 near 11400 South and 2200 West. Officials said the two boys were riding an electric scooter,...
kjzz.com
Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
KSLTV
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
KSLTV
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
kjzz.com
Homeowner recounts moment garbage truck slammed into his dining room
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A garbage truck driver is undergoing medical testing after a possible seizure caused him to lose consciousness and crash into a Spanish Fork home. "I could have been killed, I'm lucky,” said Daniel Raith, one of the three residents of the home. Spanish...
Sandy Police recover stolen bike in parking lot sting operation
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police recovered a stolen bicycle after a successful sting operation in a Target parking lot Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Chase Hamilton and booked him into Salt Lake County Jail on Class A misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving stolen property. Officials say that on October 3, they responded to a […]
