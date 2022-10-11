ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-15 in Juab County

NEPHI — A man was killed in a car crash on I-15 Tuesday morning when his van left the roadway and rolled several times. The man's van was northbound on I-15 just south of Nephi at 6:41 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The vehicle left the roadway, then overcorrected, crossed both northbound lanes, and rolled multiple times off the right shoulder.
NEPHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles in Roy

ROY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles in Roy. At about 10 p.m., a Roy Police Police officer noticed the man riding erratically on southbound 1900 West, Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

1 dead, 2 airlifted in head-on collision near south end of Tooele City

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to State Route 36 near Tooele after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cutler with Tooele City Police Department said the crash occurred near the south end of Tooele City...
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-15, delays remain in area

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open. The agency adds that delays remain in the area. ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15 October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy […]
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Sandy, UT
Traffic
Local
Utah Cars
City
Sandy, UT
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Ramp on northbound I-15 closed due to overturned fertilizer tank

SALT LAKE CITY — A truck carrying a fertilizer tank rolled on the northbound I-15 ramp to I-80 on Monday morning, closing the ramp to traffic for at least an hour. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck leaked an estimated 400 gallons of fertilizer when it overturned.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
ROY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Accident#Utah Highway Patrol Sgt#Hov#Udot
kjzz.com

Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
HOLLADAY, UT
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision. The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
kjzz.com

Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Sandy Police recover stolen bike in parking lot sting operation

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police recovered a stolen bicycle after a successful sting operation in a Target parking lot Monday.  Police arrested 31-year-old Chase Hamilton and booked him into Salt Lake County Jail on Class A misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving stolen property. Officials say that on October 3, they responded to a […]
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy