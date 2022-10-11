NEPHI — A man was killed in a car crash on I-15 Tuesday morning when his van left the roadway and rolled several times. The man's van was northbound on I-15 just south of Nephi at 6:41 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The vehicle left the roadway, then overcorrected, crossed both northbound lanes, and rolled multiple times off the right shoulder.

NEPHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO