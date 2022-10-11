Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash Jurberg
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
texasstandard.org
‘All reasonable asks’: Uvalde mother and families continue push for gun reform with new nonprofit
For Kimberly Rubio and dozens of other families forever scarred by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, moving on from May 24 is simply unthinkable. Recent events – such as the suspension of the Uvalde school district’s police force and a new report from the New York Times challenging assertions made by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety – continue upon the ongoing calls made by the families for accountability.
devinenews.com
Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life
Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
KSAT 12
Plans underway for new Uvalde elementary school
UVALDE, Texas – Plans for a new elementary school in Uvalde are moving forward after a committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss those plans with retiring superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. Some of those members also spoke during Monday night’s school board meeting. “We have to...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 12, 2022: Uvalde parents on school district changes and activism
Kimberly Rubio, mother of slain 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, joins the Standard to discuss recent changes in Uvalde school district leadership, families’ ongoing activism and their new gun control nonprofit, Lives Robbed. Also: The biggest grant in the history of the University of North Texas leads to potentially groundbreaking research on Alzheimer’s. And: A PolitiFact check of claims by a Texas congressman about immigrants from Venezuela.
Uvalde school chief plans to resign after community outrage
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district superintendent announced Monday he plans to resign by the end of the academic year, following months of community outrage over the handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. “My heart was broken on May 24th,” Hal Harrell said in a statement. The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Monday evening to begin the search for Harrell’s successor. Harrell, law enforcement, the school board, and other school officials have faced heavy criticism over their actions — and inaction — during the massacre of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Officers allowed the shooter to remain inside a classroom for more than 70 minutes.
Is The Texas DPS Misleading The Public About Uvalde Massacre Response?
An analysis by The New York Times of video evidence from the Uvalde school massacre has undermined the narrative communicated by the Texas Department of Protective Services. The footage “indicates the problem was not simply one incompetent school police chief,” the Times said. In fact, several officers –...
The Recent Uvalde School Board Meeting Was Divided: "I Am Disgusted By This Community"
"For the individuals who spent the weekend bashing 21 grieving families, go home and hug your kids and be glad that you can because I'll be at the cemetery because that's the closest I can get to my baby."
Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following the Robb Elementary massacre
The fate of the Uvalde school district superintendent will be discussed both publicly and behind closed doors Monday evening.
texasstandard.org
Uvalde school district fires police officer under investigation over her actions during shooting
A former DPS officer was hired by the school district over the summer while under investigation for her actions on the day of the Robb Elementary School massacre. She was fired less than a day after CNN broke the news of her involvement to the public. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $402K in Liquid Methamphetamine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed; pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine. “Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no...
KSAT 12
Lexi Rubio’s parents say ex-trooper fired by Uvalde CISD was working at their son’s campus
UVALDE, Texas – The parents of Alexandra “Lexi” Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, said in an interview with ABC News on Thursday that a now-former officer and Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper had been working at their son’s campus before she was fired by the school district.
