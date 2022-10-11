ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

texasstandard.org

‘All reasonable asks’: Uvalde mother and families continue push for gun reform with new nonprofit

For Kimberly Rubio and dozens of other families forever scarred by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, moving on from May 24 is simply unthinkable. Recent events – such as the suspension of the Uvalde school district’s police force and a new report from the New York Times challenging assertions made by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety – continue upon the ongoing calls made by the families for accountability.
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
KSAT 12

Plans underway for new Uvalde elementary school

UVALDE, Texas – Plans for a new elementary school in Uvalde are moving forward after a committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss those plans with retiring superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. Some of those members also spoke during Monday night’s school board meeting. “We have to...
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 12, 2022: Uvalde parents on school district changes and activism

Kimberly Rubio, mother of slain 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, joins the Standard to discuss recent changes in Uvalde school district leadership, families’ ongoing activism and their new gun control nonprofit, Lives Robbed. Also: The biggest grant in the history of the University of North Texas leads to potentially groundbreaking research on Alzheimer’s. And: A PolitiFact check of claims by a Texas congressman about immigrants from Venezuela.
The Associated Press

Uvalde school chief plans to resign after community outrage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district superintendent announced Monday he plans to resign by the end of the academic year, following months of community outrage over the handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. “My heart was broken on May 24th,” Hal Harrell said in a statement. The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Monday evening to begin the search for Harrell’s successor. Harrell, law enforcement, the school board, and other school officials have faced heavy criticism over their actions — and inaction — during the massacre of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Officers allowed the shooter to remain inside a classroom for more than 70 minutes.
cbp.gov

CBP Officers Seize $402K in Liquid Methamphetamine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed; pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine. “Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no...
