UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district superintendent announced Monday he plans to resign by the end of the academic year, following months of community outrage over the handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. “My heart was broken on May 24th,” Hal Harrell said in a statement. The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Monday evening to begin the search for Harrell’s successor. Harrell, law enforcement, the school board, and other school officials have faced heavy criticism over their actions — and inaction — during the massacre of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Officers allowed the shooter to remain inside a classroom for more than 70 minutes.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO