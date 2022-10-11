Read full article on original website
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Keep the heat on: Contractors advise preventative maintenance ahead of fall temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As mid-October approaches, it’s almost time for South Plains homeowners to turn on their heaters. Before the cooler temperatures arrive, it’s important to make sure heating systems are prepared to handle the change. Joe Brito, operations manager at Absolute Refrigeration, says too many people wait until the first freeze, causing contractors’ schedules to fill up quickly.
The ‘Sandwich Generation:’ Home Instead providing resources for caregivers caring for aging parents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home Instead, a Lubbock home health care service, is looking to provide resources and a sense of community for the ‘Sandwich Generation” of caregivers pressed between caring for aging parents and raising children of their own. They’ll be hosting a luncheon on Tuesday from...
Well Known Lubbock Carpet Cleaning Company Expands to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Carpet Tech, a family-owned and operated floor care and emergency restoration company has moved to San Angelo to serve the entire Concho Valley. Carpet Tech started from humble beginnings and a heart for service. Chet and Melinda Pharies own the West Texas-based company, but originally, Carpet Tech was started by Chet’s older brother Chad. When Chad tragically passed away at 23 years old, Chet eventually took over the business and grew Carpet Tech to six locations with over 200 employees. Carpet Tech expanded into San Angelo in September 2022 and has just moved into its new…
SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week. SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.
Seagraves woman killed in Gaines Co. crash
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Seagraves woman is dead following a crash in Gaines County. Patricia Wingo, 79, was traveling southbound on US 62 in an SUV. At the same time, Brian Armendariz, 21, of Loop, Texas was traveling northbound on US 62 in a pickup truck. Armendariz's truck...
LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
Is Buffalo Springs Lake Increasing Fees Yet Again?
I have a friend on the inside, so to speak. She's a darling person and she lives at Buffalo Springs Lake. I heard from her that prices will soon go up for both the gate and camping. I reached out to Buffalo Springs Lake via Facebook messenger to confirm or...
American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke. The event will...
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
Family Fall Fest to provide free resources and fun for area families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with Amerigroup, and several other agencies, will be holding a Family Fall Fest on Friday, October 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center, located at 1505 34th Street. Participating agencies will have booths or vehicles...
Thursday morning traffic redirected by LPD mapping investigations
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 4700 block of Avenue Q. The following traffic changes will occur:. Northbound travel in the right and center lanes...
3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family
Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)
It's a new week and we're starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it means three things. Number one, that I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgment. Number two, that I can bring out my fluffy Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly, it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgment and without sweating up a storm.
Autumn: A time of weather changes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Autumn, like Spring, is a time of changing weather. Temperature swings, some significant, are common. The season is mostly dry but typically punctuated by periods of precipitation. The current 7 Day Forecast is a prime example. Following yesterday morning’s cold front a reinforcing wave of cool...
Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Did you know that the High Plains produces around 80-85% of Texas wine grapes? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with English Newsom Cellars to host Vine to Wine on Oct. 27 to talk about the process of making wine from the vineyard to the bottle.
Sunshine brings a South Plains warm up
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier and warmer weather returns to the South Plains area today. The pattern will foster chilly nights and early mornings, but warm afternoons. You’ll find more rain totals at the end of this post. Low clouds and areas of low visibility in fog/mist are possible...
Sunny dry weather to precede next week’s rain and colder temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunshine, gusty southwest winds, and the result has been temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the region. Tomorrow will bring a change as temperatures will drop slightly and a windy cold front will roll across the area. It’s a dry cold front, but it will continue the gusty winds, but from the north-northeast all day. Wind speeds will average 15-25 mph, but there will be some gusts of 30-35 mph through noon.
Comments / 0