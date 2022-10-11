ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul announces $13.4 million for abortion providers

ALBANY, N.Y. — More funding is coming to support abortion services across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced $13.4 million awarded in the second round of the abortion provider support fund. It will go to 37 providers, including the University of Rochester Medical Center and Unity...
HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

Appeals court could issue ruling soon on possible stay for New York gun law

ALBANY N.Y. — We could get a ruling on the possible stay for the New York State restrictive gun sometime on Wednesday. New York State on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure.
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County announces first-ever Veterans Day Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is holding its first-ever Veterans Day Parade. It’ll be held Saturday, November 12 at the corner of South Goodman and Highland Avenue. It will then proceed to the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park. The announcement was made on Wednesday. Several local officials were in...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Macedon, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Spencerport, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What happened to the Clock of Nations?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where is it? That’s what a lot of you want to know about a piece of Rochester’s history. You asked Pat Taney to find out what happened to the Clock of Nations for this week’s Good Question report. It was first a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Robert Rodriguez
WHEC TV-10

U of R, URMC union sets strike date if no deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A union at the University of Rochester and the university medical center is preparing to go on strike. The union says if they don’t have a deal by October 24th, 300 members will walk. The U of R says it’s trying to get a fair...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Afghan Refugees Working to Care for Local Hospital Patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan have relocated to Rochester since American forces withdrew from the country in 2021. And as some families begin to rebuild their lives here, they’re using their skills to help one of our major health systems fill much-needed staffing shortages. Folad...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County asking for more money to help cover MCSO overtime costs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County is asking for more money to help get deputies the resources they need. “Specifically for overtime spent within the city of Rochester and it’s for a short period,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Fowler said. “It’s to cover those expenses over just a few months, we’ll deal with it in pieces and see how far it gets us.”
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

4th annual City of Rochester Roc Holiday Village opens December 2nd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 4th annual City of Rochester Roc Holiday Village presented by Five Star Bank opens at 4 p.m. Friday, December 2 through December 23 for 16 days of free family-friendly fun at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Rochester. Since its start in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHEC TV-10

Jill Biden urges COVID-19 boosters during Nashville visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden travelled to Tennessee’s capitol city Wednesday to encourage Americans once more to roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 booster shot ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Biden’s visit came the same day as the U.S. announced that children...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHEC TV-10

Minnesota farm beaks Buffalo-area record for heaviest American pumpkin

MINNESOTA — A pumpkin grown in Minnesota earned the U.S. record on Monday for the heaviest pumpkin, beating the previous record holder from the Buffalo area by six pounds. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, NY set the previous record on October 1 with a 2,554-pound pumpkin. That pumpkin will be on display at the farm through Sunday.
CLARENCE, NY

Community Policy