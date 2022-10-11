ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey wraps regular season with comeback win over Gaylord

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IYXq_0iTwIihs00

PETOSKEY — Nothing like a rivalry battle to send you into the postseason.

On the eve of the regular season, the Petoskey and Gaylord boys’ soccer teams got in one last bout to wrap things up Monday at Northmen Stadium, with the night coming in typical Northmen vs. Blue Devil fashion.

Despite heavy pressure from the Northmen, Gaylord headed to half up in a 2-1 advantage, though Petoskey had the final say, exiting the night and regular season with a 3-2 victory.

For Petoskey coach Zach Jonker, it was of course good to see his team battle back, but getting into that trailing position wasn’t so great to see.

“We just started really flat. I think it was a little bit of a letdown after Friday night,” said Jonker. “I think these guys knew they were missing their center back (Parker Willbee) and their exchange student, so to be honest, I think we just took it for granted that we were going to win. They scored a couple nice goals. We had a lot of possession we just didn’t convert on and next thing you know at halftime, we’re in a game on senior night.

“They made us earn it for sure. Hopefully there’s some important mindset lessons we can take away from it.”

The win closed out a 14-7-1 regular season for Petoskey and second place 8-2 Big North Conference finish, while Gaylord finished 7-10-3 and 1-7-2 within the BNC.

With both Willbee and Spanish exchange student Hector Gea Lozano missing in the game, Gaylord head coach Brandon Cantreras liked how his team came out the second time around against the Northmen, having taken a 5-1 loss the last time around.

“We were just a little more organized than we were last time,” said Cantreras. “When we played them at our place, the formation was all wrong. We just didn’t mark them up last time, they scored two early on us and then everything fell apart.

“The theme for tonight was, regardless if we go 1-0 down or 2-0 down, we stay in the game. We were able to go up first and I think they definitely helped momentum a bit. We did a lot more defending, Petoskey had a ton more shots, but that’s Okay as long as you’re tough to break down and tough to play through.”

Gaylord got on the scoreboard with 23 minutes left in the first half when Conner Timperley got behind the Northmen defense and gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 advantage.

It lasted just seconds, however, as Petoskey’s Wyatt Mattson came back and evened things out at 1-1.

Gaylord then took a 2-1 advantage into the half with a goal from Charles Holscher, who beat his defender and made things difficult on Northmen keeper Jackson Jonker.

In the second half, Petoskey responded once again when they were awarded a direct free kick, which senior Aidan Norton delivered on with a strike into the back of the Blue Devil goal.

Around 10 minutes later, the Northmen had another free kick, though this time it was the rebound shot that came as the eventual game-winner, as Kurtis Mainland stepped up for the Northmen with the score.

Petoskey held on from there, celebrating senior night with the victory.

“It was cool that three seniors got the goals tonight,” said Jonker. “It was a great free kick from Aidan. He had one similar Friday night at DeWitt that hit the crossbar, so it’s cool to see him get that one. It’s really nice to see our seniors win their last regular season game. It’s a great group of kids. They’ve won a ton of games over the last few years and been a part of some special groups. As a teacher and coach, the thing I’m most proud about is our team GPA is a 3.78, which I think it’s the highest it’s ever been in my time here.

“It’s just a special group, so hopefully we can get some more games out of late in the season.”

The season is put on a bit of a pause for the Northmen for now, as they’ll now await the winner of the Mount Pleasant vs. Bay City John Glenn game, leaving them with rest time until Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“I’m glad we have a bye,” said Jonker. “We can get everyone back to top form and just work on some stuff in training.”

For Gaylord, the postseason comes with a trip to Bay City Western on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the same team that sent the Blue Devils packing a year ago.

If things work out with wins for both teams, a rematch between the Northmen and Blue Devils could take place at Northmen Stadium in a little over a week for the district final.

“I’d love to be back here in a couple weeks,” said Cantreras. “We’ve got to get through Bay City Western Wednesday. We went out to them last year. It’s never an easy game. They are always very organized and tough to play against. It’ll be a difficult game, but we’re looking forward to it.”

