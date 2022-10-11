ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Area sports scoreboard for Monday, October 10

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwSrM_0iTwIhp900

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

MINERVA 13, EAST PALESTINE 0

Records: Minerva 9-6-0, East Palestine 1-10-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERLOO 6, CRESTVIEW 2

Waterloo: Goals-Rose Couts 2, Kaira English 3, Olivia Boyle. Assists-Couts, English 2, Sydney Jackson 2, Celly Camacho. Saves-Grace Yarian, Sophia Wood 7. Corner kicks: Waterloo 7-0. Halftime: Waterloo 5-1. Records: Waterloo 14-0-1, 12-0-1 MVAC.

WEST BRANCH 1, CHAGRIN FALLS 1

West Branch: Goal-Daphne Snyder. Assist-Chloe Dennison. Saves-Zoe Sanders 8. JV: 0-0. Records: West Branch 11-0-3.

LAKE 3, MARLINGTON 1

Records: Marlington 4-7-2, Lake 11-5-0.

VOLLEYBALL

TUSLAW 25-25-25, ALLIANCE 23-12-20

Alliance: Mullaly 2 aces; Hendershot 2 aces, 1 block; Haba 8 kills; Hatcher 20 assists, 8 dogs. Tuslaw: Crescenze 2 aces; Eberhardt 13 kills, 2 blocks; Stevens 18 assists; Boys 16 digs; Wilhelm 2 blocks. Records: Alliance 8-12.

LOUISVILLE 25-25-25, CLAYMONT 21-14-9

Louisville: Kendall 9 points, 3 aces; Haren 11 kills; Burick 29 assists; Lanham 10 digs. Claymont: Hannah Wallace 8 points, 2 aces, 10 digs; Kailey Watkins 7 points, 1 ace, 9 digs. Records: Louisville 4-17.

MOUNT UNION

FOOTBALL

OHIO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Mount Union – 4-0 – 5-0

John Carroll – 4-0 – 4-1

Baldwin-Wallace – 3-1 – 3-2

Heidelberg – 3-2 – 4-2

Muskingum – 2-2 – 3-2

Wilmington – 2-2 – 3-2

Marietta – 1-3 – 2-3

Ohio Northern – 1-3 – 1-4

Otterbein – 1-4 – 2-4

Capital – 0-4 – 0-5

AFCA DIVISION III TOP 25

Rank, School (No. 1 votes), W-L, Points

1, North Central (Ill.) 39 – 5-0 – 1164

2, Mount Union (5) - 5-0 – 1104

3, Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) - 4-1 – 1167

4, Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1) - 5-1 – 1017

5, Linfield (Ore.) (1) - 4-0 – 958

6, Trinity (Texas) - 5-0 – 910

7, Johns Hopkins (Md.) - 5-0 – 877

8, St. John’s (Minn.) - 4-1 – 820

9, Wisconsin-La Crosse – 4-1 – 718

10, Delaware Valley (Pa.) - 6-0 – 706

11, Cortland (N.Y.) - 5-0 – 673

12, Hardin-Simmons (Texas) - 4-1 – 657

13, Ithaca (N.Y.) - 5-0 – 645

14, Bethel (Minn.) - 4-1 – 548

15, Wisconsin-River Falls – 4-1 – 533

16, Randolph-Macon (Va.) - 5-0 – 470

17, Wartburg (Iowa) - 6-0 – 396

18, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) - 6-0 – 356

19, Albion (Mich.) - 6-0 – 349

20, Susquehanna (Pa.) - 5-0 – 281

21, Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 3-2 – 250

22, Wheaton (Ill.) - 3-2 – 214

23, Lake Forest (Ill.) - 5-0 – 135

24, Washington (Mo.) - 5-0 – 116

25, Huntingdon (Ala.) - 4-1 - 101

D3football.com Top 25

Rank, School (No. 1 votes), W-L, Points

1, North Central (Ill.) (19) - 5-0 – 615

2, Mount Union (5) - 5-0 – 598

3, Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) - 4-1- 574

4, Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) - 5-1 – 553

5, St. John's (Minn.) - 4-1 – 487

6, Trinity (Texas) - 5-0 – 465

7, Linfield (Ore.) - 4-0 – 462

8, Johns Hopkins (Md.) - 5-0 – 433

9, Wisconsin-La Crosse – 4-1 – 403

10, Hardin-Simmons (Texas) - 4-1 – 398

11, Bethel (Minn.) - 4-1 – 366

12, Ithaca (N.Y.) - 5-0 – 345

13, Cortland (N.Y.) - 5-0 – 342

14, Wisconsin-River Falls – 4-1 – 307

15, Wheaton (Ill.) - 3-2 – 286

16, Delaware Valley (Pa.) - 6-0 – 244

17, Wartburg (Iowa) - 6-0 – 202

18, Randolph-Macon (Va.) - 5-0 – 196

19, Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 3-2 – 170

20, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) - 6-0 – 166

21, Susquehanna (Pa.) - 5-0 – 160

22, Albion (Mich.) - 6-0 – 111

23, Huntingdon (Ala.) - 4-1 – 69

24, Washington (Mo.) - 5-0 – 45

25, John Carroll – 4-1 – 29

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Soccer

West Branch at United, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Dover, 7 p.m.

Rootstown at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Rootstown at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Canton McKinley at Alliance, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Mogadore, 7 p.m.

Rootstown at Southeast, 6:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Soccer

Southeast at Mathews, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Waterloo, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marlington at Canfield, 7 p.m.

Carrollton at West Branch, 6 p.m.

Dover at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Alliance at Louisville, 6 p.m.

East Palestine at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

MOUNT UNION

Women’s soccer vs. Marietta, 7 p.m.

Men’s soccer at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Women’s volleyball at Marietta, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Soccer

Columbiana at West Branch, 6 p.m.

East Palestine at Marlington, 6 p.m.

Dover at Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

New Philadelphia at Louisville, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Lake Center Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Alliance at United, 6 p.m.

Ridgewood at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Columbiana at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Marlington at Austintown Fitch, 7 p.m.

Sebring at Leetonia, 5:30 p.m.

Western Reserve at Southeast, 6:30 p.m.

Windham at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Alliance at Minerva, 7 p.m.

Salem at Marlington, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Carrollton, 7 p.m.

Western Reserve at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Mogadore at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Rootstown, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at McDonald, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Garett Dillon (Marlington) at Division II state championship (OSU Scarlet), 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Alliance (Jillian Lohnes), Marlington (Elizabeth Mason) at Division II district tournament (Springside Athletic Club), 9 a.m.

MOUNT UNION

Women’s volleyball vs. Capital, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Alliance, Marlington, West Branch at EBC Championship at Salem (Memorial Park), 10 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas, Southeast at PTC Championship at Southeast, 9 a.m.

Boys Golf

Garett Dillon (Marlington) at Division II state championship (OSU Scarlet), 9 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Marlington at Canfield, 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Alliance (Jillian Lohnes), Marlington (Elizabeth Mason) at Division II district tournament (Springside Athletic Club), 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Marlington at Perry, 11:30 a.m.

East Palestine at Southeast, 11 a.m.

MOUNT UNION

Football at Capital, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s and women’s cross country at Connecticut College Invitational, 11 a.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Capital, 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer at Capital, 7 p.m.

