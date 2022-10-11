Area sports scoreboard for Monday, October 10
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
MINERVA 13, EAST PALESTINE 0
Records: Minerva 9-6-0, East Palestine 1-10-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERLOO 6, CRESTVIEW 2
Waterloo: Goals-Rose Couts 2, Kaira English 3, Olivia Boyle. Assists-Couts, English 2, Sydney Jackson 2, Celly Camacho. Saves-Grace Yarian, Sophia Wood 7. Corner kicks: Waterloo 7-0. Halftime: Waterloo 5-1. Records: Waterloo 14-0-1, 12-0-1 MVAC.
WEST BRANCH 1, CHAGRIN FALLS 1
West Branch: Goal-Daphne Snyder. Assist-Chloe Dennison. Saves-Zoe Sanders 8. JV: 0-0. Records: West Branch 11-0-3.
LAKE 3, MARLINGTON 1
Records: Marlington 4-7-2, Lake 11-5-0.
VOLLEYBALL
TUSLAW 25-25-25, ALLIANCE 23-12-20
Alliance: Mullaly 2 aces; Hendershot 2 aces, 1 block; Haba 8 kills; Hatcher 20 assists, 8 dogs. Tuslaw: Crescenze 2 aces; Eberhardt 13 kills, 2 blocks; Stevens 18 assists; Boys 16 digs; Wilhelm 2 blocks. Records: Alliance 8-12.
LOUISVILLE 25-25-25, CLAYMONT 21-14-9
Louisville: Kendall 9 points, 3 aces; Haren 11 kills; Burick 29 assists; Lanham 10 digs. Claymont: Hannah Wallace 8 points, 2 aces, 10 digs; Kailey Watkins 7 points, 1 ace, 9 digs. Records: Louisville 4-17.
MOUNT UNION
FOOTBALL
OHIO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Mount Union – 4-0 – 5-0
John Carroll – 4-0 – 4-1
Baldwin-Wallace – 3-1 – 3-2
Heidelberg – 3-2 – 4-2
Muskingum – 2-2 – 3-2
Wilmington – 2-2 – 3-2
Marietta – 1-3 – 2-3
Ohio Northern – 1-3 – 1-4
Otterbein – 1-4 – 2-4
Capital – 0-4 – 0-5
AFCA DIVISION III TOP 25
Rank, School (No. 1 votes), W-L, Points
1, North Central (Ill.) 39 – 5-0 – 1164
2, Mount Union (5) - 5-0 – 1104
3, Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) - 4-1 – 1167
4, Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1) - 5-1 – 1017
5, Linfield (Ore.) (1) - 4-0 – 958
6, Trinity (Texas) - 5-0 – 910
7, Johns Hopkins (Md.) - 5-0 – 877
8, St. John’s (Minn.) - 4-1 – 820
9, Wisconsin-La Crosse – 4-1 – 718
10, Delaware Valley (Pa.) - 6-0 – 706
11, Cortland (N.Y.) - 5-0 – 673
12, Hardin-Simmons (Texas) - 4-1 – 657
13, Ithaca (N.Y.) - 5-0 – 645
14, Bethel (Minn.) - 4-1 – 548
15, Wisconsin-River Falls – 4-1 – 533
16, Randolph-Macon (Va.) - 5-0 – 470
17, Wartburg (Iowa) - 6-0 – 396
18, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) - 6-0 – 356
19, Albion (Mich.) - 6-0 – 349
20, Susquehanna (Pa.) - 5-0 – 281
21, Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 3-2 – 250
22, Wheaton (Ill.) - 3-2 – 214
23, Lake Forest (Ill.) - 5-0 – 135
24, Washington (Mo.) - 5-0 – 116
25, Huntingdon (Ala.) - 4-1 - 101
D3football.com Top 25
Rank, School (No. 1 votes), W-L, Points
1, North Central (Ill.) (19) - 5-0 – 615
2, Mount Union (5) - 5-0 – 598
3, Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) - 4-1- 574
4, Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) - 5-1 – 553
5, St. John's (Minn.) - 4-1 – 487
6, Trinity (Texas) - 5-0 – 465
7, Linfield (Ore.) - 4-0 – 462
8, Johns Hopkins (Md.) - 5-0 – 433
9, Wisconsin-La Crosse – 4-1 – 403
10, Hardin-Simmons (Texas) - 4-1 – 398
11, Bethel (Minn.) - 4-1 – 366
12, Ithaca (N.Y.) - 5-0 – 345
13, Cortland (N.Y.) - 5-0 – 342
14, Wisconsin-River Falls – 4-1 – 307
15, Wheaton (Ill.) - 3-2 – 286
16, Delaware Valley (Pa.) - 6-0 – 244
17, Wartburg (Iowa) - 6-0 – 202
18, Randolph-Macon (Va.) - 5-0 – 196
19, Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 3-2 – 170
20, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) - 6-0 – 166
21, Susquehanna (Pa.) - 5-0 – 160
22, Albion (Mich.) - 6-0 – 111
23, Huntingdon (Ala.) - 4-1 – 69
24, Washington (Mo.) - 5-0 – 45
25, John Carroll – 4-1 – 29
SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Soccer
West Branch at United, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Dover, 7 p.m.
Rootstown at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Rootstown at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Canton McKinley at Alliance, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Mogadore, 7 p.m.
Rootstown at Southeast, 6:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Soccer
Southeast at Mathews, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Waterloo, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marlington at Canfield, 7 p.m.
Carrollton at West Branch, 6 p.m.
Dover at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Alliance at Louisville, 6 p.m.
East Palestine at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
MOUNT UNION
Women’s soccer vs. Marietta, 7 p.m.
Men’s soccer at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Women’s volleyball at Marietta, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Soccer
Columbiana at West Branch, 6 p.m.
East Palestine at Marlington, 6 p.m.
Dover at Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
New Philadelphia at Louisville, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Lake Center Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Alliance at United, 6 p.m.
Ridgewood at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Columbiana at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Marlington at Austintown Fitch, 7 p.m.
Sebring at Leetonia, 5:30 p.m.
Western Reserve at Southeast, 6:30 p.m.
Windham at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
Alliance at Minerva, 7 p.m.
Salem at Marlington, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Carrollton, 7 p.m.
Western Reserve at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Mogadore at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Rootstown, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at McDonald, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Garett Dillon (Marlington) at Division II state championship (OSU Scarlet), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Alliance (Jillian Lohnes), Marlington (Elizabeth Mason) at Division II district tournament (Springside Athletic Club), 9 a.m.
MOUNT UNION
Women’s volleyball vs. Capital, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Cross Country
Alliance, Marlington, West Branch at EBC Championship at Salem (Memorial Park), 10 a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas, Southeast at PTC Championship at Southeast, 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Garett Dillon (Marlington) at Division II state championship (OSU Scarlet), 9 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Marlington at Canfield, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Alliance (Jillian Lohnes), Marlington (Elizabeth Mason) at Division II district tournament (Springside Athletic Club), 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Marlington at Perry, 11:30 a.m.
East Palestine at Southeast, 11 a.m.
MOUNT UNION
Football at Capital, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s and women’s cross country at Connecticut College Invitational, 11 a.m.
Men’s soccer vs. Capital, 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer at Capital, 7 p.m.
