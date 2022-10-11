Blink 2022 parade details: Torchbearers, a new route and road closures

Organizers of Blink, illuminated by ArtsWave, have announced full details for Thursday’s upcoming parade.

One of the biggest events of the season, Blink Cincinnati 2022 , returns Oct. 13-16. And it kicks off with a parade.

This year's parade theme is ”Together: a constellation of shared cultures and unique identities; we illuminate joy through creative expression.” It will feature more than 2,500 participants from 85 groups.

Starting at 7:30 pm, the parade features a new route.

Participants will light up Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati from Broadway to Elm Street, and will culminate in a Parade Finale taking place near Fifth and Elm streets.

Blink has partnered with ish, a Cincinnati-based community engagement organization for the parade. The group centers on Jewish arts, culture, and traditions.

“ish is all about celebrating where we’ve come from,” said Marie Krulewitch-Browne, founding Executive & Artistic Director for ish. “We wanted the parade to showcase the incredible diversity and creativity of our region - from individual torchbearers to cultural heritage performance groups and more.”

More details and a full listing of groups participating in the parade are available on Blink's website .

Torchbearers debut at Blink parade

For the first time, the parade features local Torchbearers, nominated by the community, that will be carrying glowing Blinktorches.

Ten Torchbearers were chosen by a committee:

Will from Make-A-Wish.

Kristen Schlotmann.

Toilynn O’Neal Turner.

Lee Turner.

Jo Martin.

Ian and Jessica Orr.

Gary Dangel.

Charlotte Reed.

Sherry Hughes.

Isaac Wright.

Krulewitch-Browne said the parade will feature a parade of nations, woodland creatures, constellations, light-up marching bands, children, elders, dance groups, larger-than-life sized puppets, kinetic sculptures, and of course, a wacky weird glimpse at Future City inhabitants."

Blink parade route road closures

Parade route road closures start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday until approximately 11 p.m.

Fifth Street- closed between Central Avenue and Pike Street.

Broadway- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

Sycamore Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street).

Main Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

Walnut Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street).

Vine Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street (Hotel access maintained from Fourth Street).

Race Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Fourth Street).

Elm Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Blink 2022 parade details: Torchbearers, a new route and road closures