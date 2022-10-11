Blink 2022 parade details: Torchbearers, a new route and road closures
Organizers of Blink, illuminated by ArtsWave, have announced full details for Thursday’s upcoming parade.
One of the biggest events of the season, Blink Cincinnati 2022 , returns Oct. 13-16. And it kicks off with a parade.
This year's parade theme is ”Together: a constellation of shared cultures and unique identities; we illuminate joy through creative expression.” It will feature more than 2,500 participants from 85 groups.
Starting at 7:30 pm, the parade features a new route.
Participants will light up Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati from Broadway to Elm Street, and will culminate in a Parade Finale taking place near Fifth and Elm streets.
Blink has partnered with ish, a Cincinnati-based community engagement organization for the parade. The group centers on Jewish arts, culture, and traditions.
“ish is all about celebrating where we’ve come from,” said Marie Krulewitch-Browne, founding Executive & Artistic Director for ish. “We wanted the parade to showcase the incredible diversity and creativity of our region - from individual torchbearers to cultural heritage performance groups and more.”
More details and a full listing of groups participating in the parade are available on Blink's website .
Torchbearers debut at Blink parade
For the first time, the parade features local Torchbearers, nominated by the community, that will be carrying glowing Blinktorches.
Ten Torchbearers were chosen by a committee:
- Will from Make-A-Wish.
- Kristen Schlotmann.
- Toilynn O’Neal Turner.
- Lee Turner.
- Jo Martin.
- Ian and Jessica Orr.
- Gary Dangel.
- Charlotte Reed.
- Sherry Hughes.
- Isaac Wright.
Krulewitch-Browne said the parade will feature a parade of nations, woodland creatures, constellations, light-up marching bands, children, elders, dance groups, larger-than-life sized puppets, kinetic sculptures, and of course, a wacky weird glimpse at Future City inhabitants."
Blink parade route road closures
Parade route road closures start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday until approximately 11 p.m.
- Fifth Street- closed between Central Avenue and Pike Street.
- Broadway- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.
- Sycamore Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street).
- Main Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.
- Walnut Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street).
- Vine Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street (Hotel access maintained from Fourth Street).
- Race Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Fourth Street).
- Elm Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street.
