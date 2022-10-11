Chateau Briand, a popular catering hall located in Carle Place, will be closing at the end of the year after 50 years in business, according to a state filing. News 12 has learned the Scotto Brothers, the owners, have filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor that they are planning on closing the catering hall and restaurant.

CARLE PLACE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO