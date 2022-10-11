ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

News 12

DEA: Pharmacists, Brooklyn doctor among eight accused in pill case

The DEA says eight people, including three pharmacists and a Brooklyn doctor, are being charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute over 1.2 million oxycodone pills. The eight are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. If convicted, they could receive up to 20 years in prison.
BROOKLYN, NY
