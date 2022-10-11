Read full article on original website
1st Hispanic trustee in Patchogue seeks to create change in the village
Lizbeth Carrillo is shaping the future of local politics as the first Hispanic Patchogue Village trustee.
City workers, elected officials calling for restoration of jobs lost due to vaccine mandate
Unvaccinated city workers rallied alongside elected officials outside City Hall on Wednesday calling for those who lost their jobs due to their vaccination status to get their jobs back now that the mandate has been lifted.
Yonkers breaks ground on affordable housing project for seniors
The City of Yonkers broke ground Wednesday on an affordable housing project for seniors.
Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave
Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.
Historic Brewster House in Flanders faces demolition after years of falling into disrepair
The Brewster House, which has an interior portion that could be from pre-Revolutionary times is set to be torn down.
News 12
Vigil honors 32 people who lost their lives to domestic violence last year
Thirty-two people died last year in Connecticut due to domestic violence, and advocates are hosting their annual vigil to honor those victims and call for change to break the cycle of violence. Those 32 people ranged in age from a 1-month-old child to a 72-year-old. They were remembered Wednesday night...
News 12
Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
Chateau Briand, a popular catering hall located in Carle Place, will be closing at the end of the year after 50 years in business, according to a state filing. News 12 has learned the Scotto Brothers, the owners, have filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor that they are planning on closing the catering hall and restaurant.
Yaphank residents frustrated with plan to bring new waste transfer station to the area
The company Winter Brothers Waste Systems wants to build a waste transfer station across the street from the Brookhaven Town Landfill.
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after school activities.
Principal testifies that school filed multiple CPS reports regarding Valva brothers
The principal also says that the boys were potty trained initially and then were sent to school in pullups the following year and sometimes in urine-soaked clothes.
News 12
DEA: Pharmacists, Brooklyn doctor among eight accused in pill case
The DEA says eight people, including three pharmacists and a Brooklyn doctor, are being charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute over 1.2 million oxycodone pills. The eight are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. If convicted, they could receive up to 20 years in prison.
State seeks to remove attorney for Michelle Troconis
State prosecutors say Jon Schoenhorn should be removed as attorney for Michelle Troconis because he may now need to be called as a witness.
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
Success Village in Bridgeport dealing with vehicle theft
Board President Ty Bird says three vehicles have been stolen and two others were broken into over the past week.
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
Residents of Yonkers apartment say major water leaks have been disrupting their lives for years
Residents of a Yonkers apartment building say a major water leak that causes flooding in some of the hallways has been disrupting their lives for too long.
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
The NYPD tells News 12 a 33-year-old man took a woman into a car and then drove from somewhere in Suffolk to Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.
ALERT CENTER: Woman wanted for stealing handbag, money from Commack yard sale
According to police, the woman stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane on Sept. 17.
Officials: Explosion inside Paterson home displaces 12 people
An explosion forced a dozen people out of their homes in Paterson on Monday night.
Officials: 2 officers killed in Bristol shooting were responding to domestic violence situation
Two police officers were killed, and one is seriously injured following a police-involved shooting in Bristol involving three officers, state police say.
