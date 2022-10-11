Read full article on original website
Marshall County family praises big fundraising event happening this weekend
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 4th Annual A Special Wish Lip Sync Challenge at the Capitol Theatre is just days away! Benwood native Cirstin Redman’s son, Jaymison, was diagnosed in September 2020 with Stage 4 Pineoblastoma, a kind of rare brain cancer that starts in the brain’s pineal gland. Proceeds from the big event make […]
Despite construction, Wheeling’s Christmas parade will roll on!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re making a list and checking it twice. The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will step off just after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, despite the major street project going on. WTRF will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade and will stream […]
WTOV 9
WVU's Gee headlines Marshall County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Thursday evening at the Moundsville Penitentiary. West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee was the guest speaker, while Bernie Twigg and the Moundsville Economic Development Council were honored. "It's a time to reflect from the...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County blood drive deemed a success
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Joint Vocational School hosted its first blood drive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school’s health technologies program and The Red Cross paired up in order to make the event work. Students hoping to venture out into the healthcare field...
WTOV 9
WTOV9 Coats for Kids Campaign 2022-23 kicks off
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The cold weather is moving in, and it’s time for the WTOV9 Coats for Kids Campaign. Coats for Kids and the Salvation Army partnered with East Garfield Elementary School to provide each child with a winter coat, totaling 346 coats. "We are always in...
WTOV 9
Oglebay Foundation beneficiary of Bordas and Bordas Amateur Golf Classic
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The law firm of Bordas and Bordas presented a $10,000 check to Oglebay Foundation on Tuesday. The check included money raised from the 2022 Bordas and Bordas Amateur Golf Classic. Funds will go toward an Oglebay Foundation Scholarship program that provides low-income, Ohio County children...
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
WTOV 9
Harrison County man keeping Maz's historic blast alive
CADIZ, Ohio — Thursday marks the 62nd anniversary of a shot heard across the ages. Bill Mazeroski, a Warren Consolidated graduate, hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to victory over the New York Yankees. Mazeroski has described it as every little boy's dream.
WTOV 9
West Virginia Northern Community College unveils new ambulance simulator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Northern Community College EMS program in Wheeling is getting ready to welcome a state-of-the-art simulator to its training. It’s one of five such simulators in the state as part of Governor Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, which is in place to strengthen the state’s EMS workforce.
WTOV 9
Marshall County Schools celebrate International Day of The Girl
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Schools celebrated International Day of The Girl on Tuesday with the CTE Department preparing a workshop just for them. Fifth graders learned all about girls in STEM at John Marshall High School. They had opportunity to use STEM skills, creating lava lamps, coding,...
WTOV 9
Fire prevention extends far beyond a week of reminders
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. On Tuesday, Wheeling, Valley Grove, and Triadelphia Fire Departments met at Middle Creek Elementary School to give hands-on experience for kids to learn how to react in a fire. But kids aren't the only ones who need...
WTOV 9
Bordas & Bordas donates $24,800 to Humane Animal Rescue through Pirates partnership
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The law firm of Bordas & Bordas has donated a total of $24,800 to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in conjunction with their Pittsburgh Pirates partnership for the 2022 season. The law firm has been the Official Legal Partner of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2015....
WTOV 9
Leaders seek input on redeveloping historic Steubenville building
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council recently heard from a consulting firm on ways to redevelop a historic building downtown. Leaders are hopeful that the potential redevelopment of the Exchange Realty Building can positively impact the entire downtown area. They heard from Steadfast City, an economic development consulting firm...
wajr.com
Earl Core Road overlay project to wrap up by the end of the year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The DOH reports an asphalt overlay of Earl Core Road from Hartman Run Road to the Preston County line is underway. DOH District 4 Public Relations Specialist, Jennifer Dooley said the asphale overlay will done as the surface is milled and the project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WTOV 9
BHJ tells Steubenville Council it's no longer pursuing trail project
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council heard Tuesday from Mike Paprocki of the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission at Tuesday's meeting. Paprocki told council the BHJ withdrew its proposal for funding for the Reconnecting River Communities project. He said they are no longer pursuing the federal funding because of a...
WTOV 9
Grant helping with COVID-19 learning loss in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — COVID-19 impacted students in many ways, creating educational gaps that are hard to close. Now the Jefferson County Educational Service has obtained a $1 million grant through the Ohio Department of Education in order to close those gaps. "Yes, we're real excited," said Chuck Kokiko,...
WTOV 9
Weirton Council approves funding for police, parks and rec needs
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton City Council has allocated more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to two departments within the city. Council approved $1.5 million to go towards improvements and repairs for the city's parks and rec department and $950,000 to the city’s police department. The...
WTOV 9
Toronto exploring possibility of bringing bus service to city
TORONTO, Ohio — Toronto City Council got an update Monday about the potential for bus service from the Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority coming to the city. Bill Lucas, who has been working with SVRTA and the Metropolitan Planning Commission told city council that the transit authority has put together plans for a two-year pilot program. A route proposal has been drafted with all of it fully funded by SVRTA through a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
