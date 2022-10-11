Read full article on original website
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
Local groups hold public forum to argue against passage of Amendments 2 and 4
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A public forum was held tonight by several groups to argue against the passage of Amendments 2 and 4 to the West Virginia constitution. The Ohio County Education Association, the Ohio County School Service Personnel Association, as well as the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy were on hand. […]
WTOV 9
WVU's Gee headlines Marshall County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Thursday evening at the Moundsville Penitentiary. West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee was the guest speaker, while Bernie Twigg and the Moundsville Economic Development Council were honored. "It's a time to reflect from the...
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
WTOV 9
Gov. Justice proposes bill to eliminate car tax in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In the latest salvo to be fired over the bow in the fight over Amendment 2, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that he is proposing legislation that would do away with the “car tax” and return $145 million to the taxpayers of West Virginia.
What is Amendment 2, and how does it affect your taxes?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Amendment 2 is a popular topic given its importance in the upcoming election on November 8, 2022. Business leaders and local government officials differ greatly on how it should be voted. What is amendment 2, and why is it important? Amendment 2, nicknamed the ‘Property Tax Modernization Amendment’ proposes to amend Article […]
Passage of the 4th Amendment Proposal on Election Day would be an absolutely GAME CHANGER for Public Education in West Virginia
What is the 4th Amendment ballot proposal? In short, if this proposal passes on November 8th it would be an absolute GAME CHANGER (ALL CAPS) for public education in WV. Before one can sincerely and objectively consider this proposal, one must first be willing to acknowledge that our Public Education System is broken and can, in fact, be repaired. An objective look at how our system ranks nationally should be enough to motivate all of us to stop this embarrassing trend. Our teachers deserve much better than what they are getting from the WVDE and our students absolutely deserve a better education than they are receiving. Lowering course standards and subsequently bragging about high graduation rates should never be a substitute for actually graduating students who have a firm grasp on basic mathematics, reading comprehension, science and understanding early American, state, and World History, basic civics, personal finance. This is where the rubber meets the road.
WTOV 9
Leaders seek input on redeveloping historic Steubenville building
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council recently heard from a consulting firm on ways to redevelop a historic building downtown. Leaders are hopeful that the potential redevelopment of the Exchange Realty Building can positively impact the entire downtown area. They heard from Steadfast City, an economic development consulting firm...
Early voting deadlines in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and the deadline to register to vote is coming up even sooner. Ohioans’ last day to register to vote and change details, like your voting address, for the Nov. 8 general election was Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kentucky’s deadline was also Oct. 11. The voter registration […]
WTOV 9
West Virginia Northern Community College unveils new ambulance simulator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Northern Community College EMS program in Wheeling is getting ready to welcome a state-of-the-art simulator to its training. It’s one of five such simulators in the state as part of Governor Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, which is in place to strengthen the state’s EMS workforce.
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
West Virginia breaks record on monthly unclaimed property returns
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has hit a new record for monthly unclaimed property returns in September, according to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. The Treasurer’s office says the Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and organizations in September. The total marks the highest amount […]
WTOV 9
Brooke County commissioners to BOE on SROs: 'The ball is in you court'
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — If Brooke County commissioners are to be believed, the continual back and forth between them and the county board of education concerning money for school resource officers is about to end. "The ball is in their court,” Thomas said. “This is what it is."...
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
columnsfairmontstate.com
Amendment 4: An Assault on West Virginia’s Education System
As West Virginians across the state prepare to head to the polls, debate about a proposed amendment on the ballot has begun. If passed, Amendment 4 would allow the state legislature to have ultimate control over what is taught in classrooms across the state. Politicians, not education experts would control state instruction and curriculum. If they disagree with the proposed curriculum, Amendment 4 gives them the option to simply override the experts who drafted it. A majority is necessary for it to be added to the state constitution.
wchstv.com
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring retired officers
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring, and officials say retired law enforcement officers are welcome to apply. Officials with the WV Division of Protective Services, or the Capitol Police, say they have several law enforcement and non-law enforcement positions, including for two police telecommunicators, they are looking to […]
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
