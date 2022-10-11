ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

The Associated Press

Health Care in a World of Change: Northwell Health Hosts Fifth Annual Constellation Forum

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Geopolitical conflict, novel technology, widening social disparities; the world continues to evolve at break-neck speed and health care needs to adapt. To better understand our progress and current challenges preventing innovation, Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system, will host its fifth annual Constellation Forum virtually on October 20 at 11 a.m. ET. To register to attend, visit www.ConstellationForum.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006114/en/ Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health speaks at a past Constellation Forum. (Credit: Northwell Health)
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Chalkbeat

Mayor Adams fails to make good on Diwali school holiday promise

This story was originally published on Oct. 12 by THE CITY. Parents who have to choose between religious obligations and their children’s education are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to fulfill a promise he made just a day after getting elected to make Diwali a school holiday.Vishal Hardowar is one of those parents and although he makes the same choice of keeping his 11-year-old son, Surya, home on Diwali every time, that decision never...
QUEENS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
City
Glen Oaks, NY
Gotham Gazette

Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?

On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC public schools are buckling under influx of 5,500 illegal migrant children – with one school seeing student numbers 'rocket by 20%' - as teachers struggle to cope and parents complain lessons are being dumbed-down

New York public schools are feeling the affects taking in more than 5,500 migrants as students - with one reporting their student body has swelled by as much as 20 percent. The sudden burden comes as nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Latin America have been carted into the city since August, and just under 2,000 this weekend alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Suffolk Legislature votes to bring back ShotSpotter program

The Suffolk County Legislature voted unanimously Tuesday to bring back the controversial ShotSpotter program. The gunshot detection program was discontinued in 2019 due to an alleged disproportionate impact to communities of color. Officials say the restoration of ShotSpotter will help protect residents as gun violence is on the rise in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

DEA: Pharmacists, Brooklyn doctor among eight accused in pill case

The DEA says eight people, including three pharmacists and a Brooklyn doctor, are being charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute over 1.2 million oxycodone pills. The eight are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. If convicted, they could receive up to 20 years in prison.
BROOKLYN, NY

