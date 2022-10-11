Read full article on original website
Health Care in a World of Change: Northwell Health Hosts Fifth Annual Constellation Forum
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Geopolitical conflict, novel technology, widening social disparities; the world continues to evolve at break-neck speed and health care needs to adapt. To better understand our progress and current challenges preventing innovation, Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system, will host its fifth annual Constellation Forum virtually on October 20 at 11 a.m. ET. To register to attend, visit www.ConstellationForum.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006114/en/ Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health speaks at a past Constellation Forum. (Credit: Northwell Health)
Mayor Adams fails to make good on Diwali school holiday promise
This story was originally published on Oct. 12 by THE CITY. Parents who have to choose between religious obligations and their children’s education are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to fulfill a promise he made just a day after getting elected to make Diwali a school holiday.Vishal Hardowar is one of those parents and although he makes the same choice of keeping his 11-year-old son, Surya, home on Diwali every time, that decision never...
Students, parents protest on Long Island after school district removes LGBTQ Pride flag
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A school board’s decision to remove LGBTQ Pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir on Long Island. Hundreds of parents, teachers and students showed up Tuesday night to protest at a Connetquot School District board meeting for enforcement of the ban in schools. The meeting itself […]
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
City workers, elected officials calling for restoration of jobs lost due to vaccine mandate
Unvaccinated city workers rallied alongside elected officials outside City Hall on Wednesday calling for those who lost their jobs due to their vaccination status to get their jobs back now that the mandate has been lifted.
Gotham Gazette
Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?
On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
NBC New York
Scammers Are Learning New Tricks — And It'll Only Get Worse During Holidays, NYPD Says
With a growing number of victims and targeted residents in New York City, the NYPD is urging folks to be on high alert for scammers trying every trick in the book — including some new ones — to steal money from unsuspecting people. The police department has launched...
NYC public schools are buckling under influx of 5,500 illegal migrant children – with one school seeing student numbers 'rocket by 20%' - as teachers struggle to cope and parents complain lessons are being dumbed-down
New York public schools are feeling the affects taking in more than 5,500 migrants as students - with one reporting their student body has swelled by as much as 20 percent. The sudden burden comes as nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Latin America have been carted into the city since August, and just under 2,000 this weekend alone.
1st Hispanic trustee in Patchogue seeks to create change in the village
Lizbeth Carrillo is shaping the future of local politics as the first Hispanic Patchogue Village trustee.
News 12
Vigil honors 32 people who lost their lives to domestic violence last year
Thirty-two people died last year in Connecticut due to domestic violence, and advocates are hosting their annual vigil to honor those victims and call for change to break the cycle of violence. Those 32 people ranged in age from a 1-month-old child to a 72-year-old. They were remembered Wednesday night...
Officials find hundreds of 'substantial' errors in Nassau County school tax bills
Hundreds of substantial errors were found in Nassau County school tax bills, which led some homeowner's school tax bills to soar.
Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave
Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.
Lindenhurst School Board considers revised plan for students with no bus
The Lindenhurst School Board is holding a special meeting to discuss a revised plan for students who were left without bus transportation to school.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
News 12
Suffolk Legislature votes to bring back ShotSpotter program
The Suffolk County Legislature voted unanimously Tuesday to bring back the controversial ShotSpotter program. The gunshot detection program was discontinued in 2019 due to an alleged disproportionate impact to communities of color. Officials say the restoration of ShotSpotter will help protect residents as gun violence is on the rise in...
News 12
DEA: Pharmacists, Brooklyn doctor among eight accused in pill case
The DEA says eight people, including three pharmacists and a Brooklyn doctor, are being charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute over 1.2 million oxycodone pills. The eight are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. If convicted, they could receive up to 20 years in prison.
Lawmakers aim to help New Yorkers pay off part of their utility bills this winter
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in White Plains Tuesday touting a plan to keep New Yorkers safe and warm this upcoming season.
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
FDNY inspector, 81, dies of heart attack while inspecting Queens mall
An 81-year-old FDNY inspector died of a heart attack while on the job at the Queens Center Mall last week, according to union officials. William Klobus was reportedly inspecting the mall on Oct. 3 when he had a heart attack and collapsed.
3 new trustees elected to Smithtown Library Board months after controversial Pride display ban
The winners in Tuesday's election are Annette Galarza, Mildred Bernstein and Howard Knispel.
