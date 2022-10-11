ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
azdesertswarm.com

Pac-12 women’s basketball television schedule released

Good things come to those who wait. Arizona fans have certainly been waiting for the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule. They finally have it as the conference released the full slate of televised games on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats will have three games televised on ESPN networks. They are one...
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Washington week

Saturday’s 27-point home loss to Oregon exposed many of the same flaws that have plagued Arizona this season, particularly with turnovers and run defense. Fixing those areas, if possible, will be key for the Wildcats to have any chance of pulling off an upset at Washington, which is heavily favored.
12news.com

Phoenix's rainfall totals surpass numbers recorded in Seattle, other cities

PHOENIX — A particularly dry summer in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in traditionally-cloudy cities experiencing less rainfall than desert regions like the Valley. Rainfall totals recently released by the National Weather Service shows the Phoenix area collected more rain over the last three months than many other major cities.
biztucson.com

Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open 4th Location in Tucson

Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and popular FUEL®️ energy drinks, accelerates its rapid growth in Arizona with the announcement of its fourth store opening in Tucson. Located at 6393 East Grant Road, the new Black Rock Store is set to open...
azpm.org

Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops

The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
KOLD-TV

Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
thisistucson.com

Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️

Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
KOLD-TV

Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 10-11-22

1. The 1.2MSF Building A of Cubes at Glendale (also known as Williams-Sonoma at The Cubes at Glendale, was purchased by JLL West Phoenix Distribution DST (LaSalle Investment Management) for $135M. Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and seller, CRG (Clayco Realty Group).
