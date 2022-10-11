Read full article on original website
What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
azdesertswarm.com
Canadian dunking phenom Toby Fournier puts Arizona women’s basketball in top 8
Do women need to dunk the basketball? It’s unlikely to impress those who would disparage the game and the lack of dunking doesn’t drive off those who already love it. That doesn’t mean it’s not cool to see a woman dunk. Toby Fournier can do just that, and she could be coming to McKale Center in 2024.
azdesertswarm.com
Pac-12 women’s basketball television schedule released
Good things come to those who wait. Arizona fans have certainly been waiting for the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule. They finally have it as the conference released the full slate of televised games on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats will have three games televised on ESPN networks. They are one...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Washington week
Saturday’s 27-point home loss to Oregon exposed many of the same flaws that have plagued Arizona this season, particularly with turnovers and run defense. Fixing those areas, if possible, will be key for the Wildcats to have any chance of pulling off an upset at Washington, which is heavily favored.
12news.com
Phoenix's rainfall totals surpass numbers recorded in Seattle, other cities
PHOENIX — A particularly dry summer in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in traditionally-cloudy cities experiencing less rainfall than desert regions like the Valley. Rainfall totals recently released by the National Weather Service shows the Phoenix area collected more rain over the last three months than many other major cities.
biztucson.com
Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open 4th Location in Tucson
Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and popular FUEL®️ energy drinks, accelerates its rapid growth in Arizona with the announcement of its fourth store opening in Tucson. Located at 6393 East Grant Road, the new Black Rock Store is set to open...
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
Los Tucsoneses: “We are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona”
Students at Tucson High School hav been celebrating the art and culture of ballet folklórico for the past 50 years. Director Bruno Loya says, “we are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona.”
kenneturner.com
ALDS Game 2: Astros should be ready for quick hook with Framber Valdez
The Houston Astros enter Game 2 of the American League Division Series looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Seattle Mariners. Framber Valdez is the starter for Houston going up against Luis Castillo. Valdez had a terrific year featuring an all-star appearance as well as leading the...
Nightfall opening ushers in big numbers for Old Tucson's return
Old Tucson General Manager Kiki Keefner said the attendance numbers each night for opening weekend, Thursday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 9, were double the size of the corresponding nights in 2019.
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
2 Persons Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Marana (Marana, AZ)
According to the Marana Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in Marana. Authorities confirmed that 2 people were injured as a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
thisistucson.com
Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️
Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
KOLD-TV
Tucson says it will enforce federal red flag laws to promote gun safety
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Questions persist tonight on what might have been done to save Tom Meixner’s life, a professor shot and killed last week on the university of Arizona campus. The city of Tucson passed a resolution last year which may not have prevented the death...
KOLD-TV
Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 10-11-22
1. The 1.2MSF Building A of Cubes at Glendale (also known as Williams-Sonoma at The Cubes at Glendale, was purchased by JLL West Phoenix Distribution DST (LaSalle Investment Management) for $135M. Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and seller, CRG (Clayco Realty Group).
Longtime Truly Nolen executive dies at age 80
According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
