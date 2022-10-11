Three Joint Council/P&Z Meetings This Week As Chapter 16 Development Code Revision Proceeds Towards Adoption

Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Randall Ryti Exemplifies What Is Needed In A True Community Leader
In my opinion Randall Ryti, or Randy as many know him, exemplifies what is needed in a true community leader, and I fully support him for another term as a County Councilor. Former County Councilor Antonio Maggiore described Randy as omnipresent. One might run into Randy at local clubs, meeting with constituents or at fundraisers on the same day. Randy truly goes out of his way to be there for his community.
losalamosreporter.com
DPU Speaker Abbey Hayward Talks To Rotarians About Induction Cooking
Abbey Hayward of the Los Alamos County Department of Utilities demonstrated induction cooking during her October 4 presentation to Rotary. Toast was on the menu! Photo by Linda Hill. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. In conjunction with Public Power Week and Energy Awareness Month, Abbey Hayward, the County’s...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Municipal Judge Candidate Elizabeth Allen, Unopposed, Speaks At LWV Candidates Forum
Los Alamos Municipal Judge Elizabeth Allen, a Democrat, is running for reelection unopposed. She spoke at the Oct. 3 League of Women Voters Candidate Forum and answered the one question that was asked. Her comments are presented below:. In early 2019, when I had only been the judge for a...
losalamosreporter.com
Endorsement For County Council: Randall Ryti
I am writing to share my endorsement for County Council Chair, Randall Ryti, for reelection to the Los Alamos County Council. When I look for the candidates I will endorse, I do not look for perfection. I do, however, look to make sure the candidates I endorse share some of my core values and Randy Ryti does in many categories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
losalamosreporter.com
Encouraging Los Alamos County Residents To Consider Supporting Randall Ryti For County Council
I am writing this letter to encourage you to consider supporting Randall Ryti in his run to continue his contribution to the County Council. I have known Randy for 29 years. During this tenure, we have been business partners, professional colleagues, golfing buddies and close friends. In my experience I have known Randy to be honest, hardworking, and diligent. He conducts his affairs with integrity and grace. He listens and he is contemplative. I have observed these traits throughout his work on the council and in his private life. I will be supporting Randy this November and I encourage you to access his record and his positions. I am confident you will agree that Randy is an excellent contributor to the success of the County as it moves forward during these challenging times.
losalamosreporter.com
Committed To Supporting This Community
I am so thankful for the amount of time and energy taken to transcribe the questions and answers from the League of Women Voters Forum for Los Alamos County Council candidates held on September 29. I actually read what I said and I’d like to make a few additional comments. First, I want to clarify my statement about attendance at county council meetings. I did not mean to discourage attendance. It is very important for people to make their voices heard or to otherwise show their support or opposition to certain issues. One way to do this is by attending committee and/or county council meetings. However, I know people are busy or have other priorities and if I’m elected, I would want to find other transparent ways for people to share their concerns and ideas with the council if they are unable to attend the council meetings.
losalamosreporter.com
NNSA: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project
The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range. These four gates will be used to control vehicle access to individual firing ranges and add a visual aid to deter pedestrians from walking into individual firing ranges.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Requires Magistrate Judge Who Is Ethical, Fair And Able To Follow The Law
I write to introduce myself to Los Alamos County as a candidate for Magistrate Judge. I graduated from Santa Clara University with a BS Political Science, and I earned my Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. After passing the California State Bar Exam, I began my career as a Deputy District Attorney prosecuting felony and misdemeanor cases in adult and juvenile courts. After time off for the births of my two children, I was hired as Deputy Trial Counsel for the California State Bar, prosecuting California-licensed attorneys for ethics and professional responsibility violations, handling cases where discipline ranged from reprovals to disbarments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
Endorsement For Tim Bullock For Magistrate Judge
At last, we have an extraordinary candidate willing to take on the important and serious job of Magistrate Judge for Los Alamos. I met him in person recently, and was impressed with his deep respect for law and order, as well as his vast experience as a trial and appellate lawyer. He was sincere, knowledgeable, and personable. I am very concerned about crime in Los Alamos, especially the recent report of shoplifting at Smith’s Marketplace. We need a Magistrate Judge who will be impartial, fair, but hold individuals accountable for their wrongdoings. Tim Bullock is licensed in three states, including New Mexico, and has served both as a prosecutor and as a defense lawyer. For someone who will swear to uphold the Constitution and the Laws of the State of New Mexico, I believe that we need a Magistrate Judge who is licensed and actively practicing law in New Mexico. This job has the potential to change people’s lives and future, and his opponent’s Teen Court experience is inadequate. We need real, hands-on experience of a practicing attorney. Tim Bullock will serve our community with integrity, honor, and dignity. Please join me in voting for Tim Bullock for Magistrate Judge.
losalamosreporter.com
Halloweekend Returns Oct. 28-30 To Los Alamos With Tricks, Treats, Glow And A Show
Trick-or-Treat On MainStreet – always guaranteed fun for all ages. Photo Courtesy LAC. Pumpkin carving is always a big hit during Halloweekend in Los Alamos. Photo Courtesy LAC. Catch the evening pumpkin glow to be held this year at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo Courtesy LAC. COUNTY NEWS...
losalamosreporter.com
School Choice
In 2002 when I divorced my husband I moved back to Los Alamos with my son in tow. Even though we moved around between Los Alamos and White Rock, we never left the county because I knew my son needed every educational opportunity that Los Alamos could provide. Since I was a single parent, there was no option for homeschooling, and no option for private/charter/religious school. However, things have changed in 20 years, public/private/religious school is not the same, and neither is the homeschool forum.
losalamosreporter.com
LARSO: No Walk-In Appointments For Thursday’s COVID Omicron Booster And Flu Clinic
On Tuesday, the Betty Ehart Senior Center started a COVID Omicron booster and flu clinic with a power outage that lasted 2 hours. Our thanks to the Los Alamos County crew that got us back up and running, just in time to complete meals!. The other heroes of the day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
losalamosreporter.com
County: Tuesday’s Power Outage Started With Underground Fault
An overhead power line failure was originally thought to be the cause of this morning’s power outage, however an underground fault is more likely to have been the culprit. In a cascading series of events, an underground fault triggered the initial outage at 6:38 a.m. In one of the early restoration efforts, that fault caused an overhead line to burn up near the Timber Ridge area. Once the overhead line was repaired, the Canyon Road area then faulted again. Line workers from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) used fault finders to look for the exact location of the fault. It was located around 2:30 p.m. on Trinity Dr. in front of the Trinity on the Hill Church.
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Branden Trujillo And Allayna Lance
Branden Trujillo and Allayna Lance were married September 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Jemez Springs. The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Camilla Lance and the groom is the son of Ona Maestas Trujillo. Allayna is a Dental Assistant with High Mesa Dental Arts in White Rock and Branden works for Los Alamos National Laboratory. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Little Theatre Auditions For ‘8X19s: 7 Come 11’ Underway Oct. 10 And Oct. 12
Los Alamos Little Theatre auditions for “8x10s: 7 Come 11” are underway at 7 pm Monday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar Street. The production, to be performed in January 2023, features eight short plays written by local playwrights. No previous acting experience is required.
losalamosreporter.com
Sunday Morning Near Jemez Springs
Season of mists…. captured Sunday morning near Jemez Springs. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Comments / 0