Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
New Rumors Emerge Surrounding White Sox Manager Candidates
It didn't take long for rumors of the early favorites to become the Chicago White Sox' next manager to emerge. Bob Nightengale of USA Today covered a few topics in his Sunday column before writing about the White Sox' managerial search. "Some managers who fit the bill: Bruce Bochy, Mike...
Ex-World Series-winning manager named as top option to succeed Tony La Russa
The Chicago White Sox may be replacing Tony La Russa with another multi-time World Series champion. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported this week that ex-San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is a leading candidate to succeed La Russa as the skipper of the White Sox. Nightengale also mentions former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (now a coach for the San Diego Padres) and ex-Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington (who enjoyed some renewed prominence as the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves during the World Series victory in 2021) as the other leading candidates for the White Sox job.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Chicago White Sox: Bring back Ozzie Guillen you cowards!
The Chicago White Sox need to find a manager. Until that happens, there are going to be plenty of rumors regarding different candidates. The problem is that the list of rumored candidates, as reported by Bob Nightengale, is a collection of retreads. Some of the names may be interesting, but having the trio of Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, and Ron Washington as the frontrunners is hardly inspiring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Yardbarker
The Bitter End: Analyzing Jose Abreu's Likely Departure from the White Sox
Jose Abreu is an icon at the corner of 35th/Shields. There will come a day in the not-too-distant future that No. 79 will find its way onto the façade at the ballpark with the other Chicago White Sox legends. His likeness will be immortalized in bronze on the concourse as a lasting tribute for those who saw him pulverize baseballs to remember and to tell future generations of Sox fans.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract
The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
Christian Arroyo sends perfect end-of-season message to Red Sox Nation
The only thing worse than a bad season for a Boston sports team is when the people involved – players, coaches, front office, ownership – pretend otherwise. Thankfully, the 2022 Red Sox were so disappointing in so many ways that no one would dare suggest otherwise. So, when Christian Arroyo posted an end-of-season Instagram, he gave it a self-aware caption:
RELATED PEOPLE
Marlins interview Joe Espada, Pedro Grifol for manager
The Marlins will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their vacant manager position today, Jon Heyman of the New York Post tweets. He’s the second known candidate to interview, after The Athletic’s Jim Bowden tweeted that Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol had also interviewed with the Marlins.
Mariners announce ALDS roster
The Mariners announced their roster for their ALDS matchup against the division-rival Astros, keeping the exact same group that they used against the Blue Jays in the wild-card round. Right-Handed Pitchers. Logan Gilbert (Game 1 starter) Left-Handed Pitchers. Catchers. Infielders. Outfielders. With the M's moving from a best-of-three series into...
Cubs Name Matt Mervis, Luis Devers Minors Player, Pitcher of the Year
Mervis earns high praise from Hoyer, organizational honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Team president Jed Hoyer had high praise for Matt Mervis after the Cubs first base prospect's special 2022 season. “I thought Matt had one of the best minor league seasons I've been around,” Hoyer said Monday...
White Sox interviewing Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol
The White Sox are interviewing Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol for their manager position, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes. Grifol, 52, is one of a few names the White Sox reportedly plan to interview. Other names receiving interviews include Joe Espada – bench coach of the Houston Astros – and Ron Washington – ex-manager of the Texas Rangers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2022 Chicago baseball awards
👋 Hi, it's Justin! The Chicago baseball season is officially over, as neither the White Sox nor the Cubs made the playoffs. So we're bringing you something even better than the postseason — our first ever annual Axios Chicago baseball awards!HittingHere are the offensive leaders:Average: José Abreu (.304) — The only local player to bat over .300. Home runs: Patrick Wisdom (25) — Not bad for a player who missed 25 games because of injury. Runs batted in: Andrew Vaughn (76) — Vaughn was somehow the closest player to 100 RBIs. Strikeouts: Patrick Wisdom (183) — Yikes. Stolen bases: Nico...
Dodgers Announce New Food Items Added To Postseason Menu At Dodger Stadium
Ready to try some new foodie items? The Dodgers have released some new food items for the postseason at Dodger Stadium.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0