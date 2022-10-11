Madison, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Madison.
The Fairfield Prep High School soccer team will have a game with Daniel Hand High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.
Fairfield Prep High School
Daniel Hand High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Freshman Boys Soccer
The Cheshire High School soccer team will have a game with Daniel Hand High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Cheshire High School
Daniel Hand High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Cheshire High School soccer team will have a game with Daniel Hand High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Cheshire High School
Daniel Hand High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
