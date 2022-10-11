ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country

In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.

Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this

The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says

The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
