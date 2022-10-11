Read full article on original website
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Investors should expect a 5% sell-off in the stock market on Thursday if CPI comes in above 8.3%, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI reading could spark a 5% sell-off in the stock market, according to JPMorgan. That's if the inflation measurement comes in above 8.3%, which would be ahead of consensus estimates for an 8.1% reading. Alternatively, a CPI print below 7.9% could spark a 3% rally and bolster calls for...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US faces a 'perfect storm' of problems - and predicts more pain for markets and the economy
The US faces a "perfect storm" of debt, political strife, and an overseas war, Ray Dalio said. Dalio warned the Fed will have to hurt markets and the economy to conquer stubborn inflation. The billionaire investor also spoke about currencies and China, and offered portfolio advice. Ray Dalio has warned...
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Chinese chip stocks plunge in Hong Kong as new US export controls look set to crimp Beijing's tech development
Shares in Chinese chipmakers fell in Hong Kong Monday after the US introduced new export controls. The stepped-up measures will cut China off from semiconductors made with American technology. "This development is likely to put a further brake on the Chinese tech sector," an analyst said. Shares in Chinese chipmakers...
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says a 'recession playbook' would see stocks fall by another 10%
Stocks could fall 10% under a "recession playbook," billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC in an interview Monday. A recession could be oncoming or it may have started one or two months ago, said the founder of Tudor Investment. But assets including crypto will likely have a "massive rally"...
Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.
Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
