WISH-TV
IMPD continues tests of gunshot-detection devices for crime reduction
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is moving into its next phase to curb crime on the city’s east side using gunshot-detection technology. It’s part of the city’s $150 million anti-violence strategy, part of which included significant upgrades to policing technology. “Anything that will...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating police shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday morning after an officer fired a weapon while responding to an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side. At around 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the George Apartment Homes, located in the 5600 block of...
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Wednesday night after being found shot in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
Man dies in custody of Greensburg police
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said Wednesday it is conducting an investigation of a man who died Monday after being taken into custody by Greensburg police officers. According to state police, officers with the Greensburg Police Department received reports that a man was chasing another man with...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Mother, children escape car before train collision in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a mother and her two teenagers escaped their car after being stopped on a railroad track just before a train hit their vehicle. The mother was still injured after the car was thrown into her following the collision with the train. Police...
WISH-TV
Police: Armed robbers hit Fishers bank
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is responding to an armed robbery in Fishers Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fishers Police Department, police responded to Star Financial Bank in the 8762 E. 96th St. on reports of an armed robbery. That’s just east of I-69.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman critically hurt in fight, shootout outside Kroger on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening outside a Kroger grocery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said the department was first called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance and possible fight...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Person dies in dump truck crash near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County sheriff says the department is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, about an accident near the 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road. That is in a rural area about two miles south of Franklin.
WISH-TV
DNA identifies remains found in 1994 in Hancock County as Ohio woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — DNA has determined remains found in 1994 under a Hancock County bridge belonged to a Cleveland, Ohio, woman, the county sheriff’s department announced Wednesday in a social media post. Doreen M. Tiedman, 34, was known to hitchhike throughout the United States. She’d not been...
WISH-TV
Pizzeria on northeast side hit by vandals, robbers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant on the northeast side reported Wednesday on social media that it’s been vandalized and robbed. The Missing Brick, just off Binford Boulevard at 6404 Rucker Road, is known for pizza, beer and wine offerings. The restaurant was featured Thursday on “Live.Style.Life” in celebration of National Pizza Month.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man found dead in residential area on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after finding a man dead Monday afternoon on the south side of town. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a person down around noon Monday at the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue. That’s in a residential area just east of the I-65 overpass.
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-65 now open near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the North Split reopened just before 9 a.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours due to a crash. Polie shut down all lanes of I-65 between Central Avenue and College Avenue for at least thee hours...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man from Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man missing from Monrovia. Police say he may be in danger. Duane Parker was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday in Monrovia, which is 24 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Parker is described to be...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis crews try to rescue work crew on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters on Monday night were trying to rescue multiple workers on the side of the Regions Tower downtown. It’s the third tallest building in Indianapolis with 36 stories. Firefighters were sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower,...
WISH-TV
Left three lanes of SB I-65 closed downtown near North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the north split is closed Thursday morning because of a crash. The left three lanes of I-65 are closed between Central Avenue and College Avenue. One lane is open to traffic, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
WISH-TV
Where to vote early in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
WISH-TV
Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic constructing larger facility in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. has launched construction of a 10,000 square-foot high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville. The new facility, located at 10175 Pleasant St., will replace Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic’s current 1,500 square-foot facility and enable them to dramatically increase...
WISH-TV
Pacers-themed restaurant opens inside IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers-themed restaurant opened Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport. The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club Restaurant is in the Civic Plaza toward the main entrance of the airport. Its menu features basketball and Pacers-themed food, including the Boomer Burger, named after the Pacers’ mascot. The...
WISH-TV
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
