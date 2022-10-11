Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Kennett with Holcomb tennis team advances to the Final Four
The Kennett/Holcomb tennis team secured their tickets back to the Final Four as a team Monday, defeating both Bishop DuBourg and North County. The team’s latest win takes them to Springfield for a second time, in addition to the five players who will be competing in the individual state tournament.
semoball.com
Column: Jackson learns off-field lessons following on-field blowout win
The Jackson football team made a kind gesture to Confluence Prep Academy last week. No, I'm not talking about the 76-0 beating the Indians handed out, but the fact they even scheduled the Titans at all. Based on my research, Confluence Prep is a newer program. The Titans' coaches want...
semoball.com
Sikeston snaps scoreless streak with 4-2 win over Festus
SIKESTON — The Sikeston boys soccer team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Festus in its annual ‘Gold Out Game’ at the Sports Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Bulldogs (7-10) also broke a six-game streak where they hadn’t scored a goal in...
semoball.com
Football: Confluence Prep Academy at Jackson
Due to repeated injuries, Confluence Prep Academy was forced to forfeit the game to Jackson on Friday. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)
semoball.com
WEEK 8 FOOTBALL: Scott City looks to clench SEMO South title vs. Charleston
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. Scott City has an opportunity to win the SEMO South Conference title outright in a Thursday night matchup with Charleston. Jackson travels to 2021 Class 5 runner-up Holt on Friday for its first true test since Week 2, while Cape Central hosts one-win DeSoto.
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff to face state ranked Kennett
With two games left in the regular season, the Poplar Bluff football team hits the road Friday night to face the first of two ranked opponents to tune up for the postseason. “We’ve got to keep moving forward,” Mules coach David Sievers said. Having won three straight, Poplar...
semoball.com
SCAA VB: Bell City, healthy Asher, seek ANOTHER W over Advance
PUXICO – Without question, top-seed Dexter is the favorite to win this year’s SCAA Volleyball Tournament, which is being played this week at Puxico High School. However, currently, there is no hotter team entering today’s semifinals than No. 2-seed Bell City (23-2-1), which has won eight consecutive matches, and the healthy return of junior Maddie Asher is a BIG reason as to why.
semoball.com
SCAA VB: Top-seed Dexter rolls in tourney opener
PUXICO – Every player, coach, and team competing in this year’s SCAA Volleyball Tournament knows who they are aiming for, which is top-seeded Dexter. “That is the thing,” Bearcat volleyball coach Starla Pulley said, “you have all of the pressure.”. The Bearcats exhibited no nerves on...
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 11: Saxony Lutheran gets sweep win at Poplar Bluff
Saxony Lutheran (20-7-3) took a three-set win at Poplar Bluff (7-22-1) on Tuesday, winning sets 25-20, 25-14 and 25-11. The Crusaders next host Scott City (23-8-3) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while Poplar Bluff hosts Eminence (7-20-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Oran 3, Charleston 0. Oran (5-20-1) got back...
semoball.com
Sikeston starts strong, outlasts Kennett comeback
The Sikeston volleyball squad squandered Kennett’s senior night Tuesday with challenging offense and relentless defense to outlast the Lady Indians in a 3-1 victory. Kennett came out of the gate slow in the first game, falling behind until rallying back for a 9-9 tie. After a kill and an ace by Sikeston’s Shania Hodges, a kill by Kirsten Fairhurst and defensive errors and miscommunications on Kennett’s end of the court, the Bulldogs secured a victory in the first game.
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 10: Jackson downs Fox in four at home
Jackson (25-4-4) took a four-set win over Fox (5-12) at home on Monday, winning 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14. Sophomore Katy St. John led the Indians with 15 kills, while junior Nadia Wasilewski’s three blocks led defensively with classmate Holland Guilliams’ 12 digs. Jackson plays at 6 p.m. on...
semoball.com
High School boys swimming roundup, Oct. 11: Fort Zumwalt West sneaks past Jackson, 88-79 in dual
Jackson hosted Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, taking a narrow 88-79 loss to the Jaguars. The Indians got first-place individual finishes from Wade Lavalle in the 200 Freestyle, Tim Deyong in the 50 and 500 Freestyles, Luke Tally in the 100 Freestyle, Jace Glenn in the 100 Breaststroke and team wins in the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays.
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff softball prepares for district tournament
For Poplar Bluff softball, the Class 5 District 1 tournament is an opportunity to reload and start a new chapter. As the Mules have battled to a 7-21 campaign in 2022, they’ve done so with a young roster and a new coach trying to find that perfect balance. It...
semoball.com
C2D1 softball: East Carter upsets Chaffee; Twin Rivers rides big pitching performance
Eh, so what that a young East Carter softball team had plenty of ups and downs on the way to a 9-17 record this regular season. There is no mistaking the importance of having winning DNA in a program’s soul and that’s just what the East Carter Lady Redbirds showed Tuesday at Three Rivers College.
semoball.com
OFC: Greenville, Doniphan to battle for conference championship
A year ago, Greenville was on a run for an Ozark Foothills Championship on a bet that if they won, they would get to wear stirrups in the spring while Doniphan wasn't even on the diamond. This year, Greenville is looking to win their second OFC Championship in a row while wearing stirrups at Three Rivers College while Doniphan is looking to complete the underdog story.
KFVS12
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Louis Lorimier Comes To Cape Girardeau
It seems like Almost Yesterday that residents of Cape Girardeau gained access to important historical records of Louis Lorimier, the founder of Cape Girardeau. Born into an important family in Montreal, Canada in 1748, Lorimer moved to the Ohio frontier and shortly before the American Revolutionary War, established a trading post on the main military route between Detroit and the Ohio Valley.
semoball.com
OFC: Semifinal matchups are set
POPLAR BLUFF – The Ozark Foothills Conference baseball tournament kicked off on Monday at Three Rivers College and already had some exciting contests to set up the semifinals on Tuesday. The best game of the day came first as No. 6 seed Naylor upset No. 3 East Carter 3-1....
KFVS12
Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
cilfm.com
Man hurt driving off-road vehicle in dry Mississippi River bed
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 19-year-old Missouri man was seriously hurt driving an off road vehicle on ground usually covered by the Mississippi River. The accident happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie, Missouri. Police say the man was driving a side-by-side in the dry river bed when he hit a sandbar and flipped.
