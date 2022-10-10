New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) is likely to miss multiple games, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Harris injured his hamstring in the Patriots' win over the Detroit Lions last week. The team is still waiting on some test results to confirm the extent of the injury, but the expectation is that Harris will be out for multiple games. That sets up Rhamondre Stevenson for a workhorse role in the short-term, although Ty Montgomery (rib) could take away passing snaps once he returns from injured reserve. Last week, Stevenson rushed 25 times for 161 yards and added 14 yards on 2 catches (2 targets) while running a route on 73 percent of Bailey Zappe's drop backs. The Patriots will visit the Cleveland Browns as 3.0-point underdogs in Week 6.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO