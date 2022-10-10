ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Cleveland.com

Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have been hit with some injuries in recent weeks since the Jaguars stomped the Colts, 24-0, at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. The latter team has far more important players listed on the injury report to begin the new week.
numberfire.com

Damien Harris (hamstring) likely out multiple Patriots games

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) is likely to miss multiple games, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Harris injured his hamstring in the Patriots' win over the Detroit Lions last week. The team is still waiting on some test results to confirm the extent of the injury, but the expectation is that Harris will be out for multiple games. That sets up Rhamondre Stevenson for a workhorse role in the short-term, although Ty Montgomery (rib) could take away passing snaps once he returns from injured reserve. Last week, Stevenson rushed 25 times for 161 yards and added 14 yards on 2 catches (2 targets) while running a route on 73 percent of Bailey Zappe's drop backs. The Patriots will visit the Cleveland Browns as 3.0-point underdogs in Week 6.
The Associated Press

Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard run by rookie Brian Robinson for his first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in Week 6. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
