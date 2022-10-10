Read full article on original website
Related
Jonathan Taylor injury update is good news for Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Jaguars
Jonathan Taylor has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts star’s production has not been otherworldly like it was last year and he is dealing with an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Ryan and the offense are hoping that the workhorse running back is ready to play.
49ers roster moves: RB Marlon Mack released, DL T.Y. McGill added to practice squad
The 49ers on Tuesday announced a pair of roster moves. Running back Marlon Mack was released after a brief stint on the active roster, and veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was added to the practice squad. Mack joined the 49ers after RB Elijah Mitchell was injured in Week 1. He...
Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday
A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday. Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, ...
NFL・
Steelers sign CB Duke Dawson to practice squad
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. Dawson was one of a half dozen free agents the Steelers brought in for a workout on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Dawson was the only player among the group who the Steelers signed. This is almost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have been hit with some injuries in recent weeks since the Jaguars stomped the Colts, 24-0, at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. The latter team has far more important players listed on the injury report to begin the new week.
FOX Sports
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
numberfire.com
Damien Harris (hamstring) likely out multiple Patriots games
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) is likely to miss multiple games, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Harris injured his hamstring in the Patriots' win over the Detroit Lions last week. The team is still waiting on some test results to confirm the extent of the injury, but the expectation is that Harris will be out for multiple games. That sets up Rhamondre Stevenson for a workhorse role in the short-term, although Ty Montgomery (rib) could take away passing snaps once he returns from injured reserve. Last week, Stevenson rushed 25 times for 161 yards and added 14 yards on 2 catches (2 targets) while running a route on 73 percent of Bailey Zappe's drop backs. The Patriots will visit the Cleveland Browns as 3.0-point underdogs in Week 6.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard run by rookie Brian Robinson for his first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general....
Jaguars DE Foley Fatukasi returns to practice Wednesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a tough break this week when starting left guard Ben Bartch landed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. On Wednesday, the team got a little bit of positive news on the injury front. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, whose absence was costly in Weeks 4...
Billy Napier Previews Big Recruiting Weekend When Gators Host Tigers
Florida's upcoming bye week will allow the Gators' coaching staff to spend additional time with recruits in town for the LSU game.
Broncos Bring Back WR Trinity Benson via Practice Squad
Denver dealt Benson to Detroit before the 2021 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce's Philosophy? 'Just Get Yards After Contact'
Dameon Pierce described how he finds himself breaking tackles and gaining yards after contact.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returns to practice Thursday
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report on Thursday mirrored the report the team released Wednesday. Four players — defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Jones, and linebacker Foye Oluokun — were listed by the Jaguars as limited in practice. The more notable injury...
Hogs’ Mental State Biggest Question Mark Against BYU on Saturday
How has Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman gotten team past current losing skid?
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in Week 6. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Comments / 0