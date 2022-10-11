ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
MassLive.com

3rd man charged in fight, death outside Fall River bar Sunday

A third man has been charged in the death of a man outside of a Fall River bar early Sunday morning, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. Anthony Miranda, 36, a resident of New Bedford and Fall River, was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, according to a news release from the DA’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
ABINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Gas tanker catches fire on highway in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas tanker caught fire on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 146 north near the Sherman Avenue exit. Rhode Island State Police said the flames came from the rear driver’s side tire. All...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

2 men found guilty of fatal drive-by shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men have been convicted of a fatal drive-by shooting in Providence that happened over four years ago. Last week, a jury found Jaythan Hang, 23, and Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, guilty of murder in the death of 57-year-old David Page. Both men were also found...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in deadly shooting outside Fall River bar

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fall River police responded to the Riverside Sports Bar and...
FALL RIVER, MA

