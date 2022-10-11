Read full article on original website
WCVB
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
A 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by police. Boston police identified the teen Wednesday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Suspected gunman in deadly Fall River shooting held without bail
The New Bedford man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Fall River over the weekend faced a judge Wednesday.
Police nab 3rd suspect in deadly Fall River shooting
Two men who were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Fall River faced a judge Tuesday while officials continued to search for the shooter.
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
3rd man charged in fight, death outside Fall River bar Sunday
A third man has been charged in the death of a man outside of a Fall River bar early Sunday morning, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. Anthony Miranda, 36, a resident of New Bedford and Fall River, was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, according to a news release from the DA’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to report of fight with group of juveniles and possible shooting
Police in Fall River are investigating after a fight that may have led to a shooting. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to Forest Street Tuesday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and a possible gunshot. It appears that there may have...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
ABC6.com
Gas tanker catches fire on highway in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas tanker caught fire on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 146 north near the Sherman Avenue exit. Rhode Island State Police said the flames came from the rear driver’s side tire. All...
ABC6.com
2 men found guilty of fatal drive-by shooting in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men have been convicted of a fatal drive-by shooting in Providence that happened over four years ago. Last week, a jury found Jaythan Hang, 23, and Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, guilty of murder in the death of 57-year-old David Page. Both men were also found...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
GoLocalProv
Man Stabbed in Kennedy Plaza in Downtown Providence - Says Four Men Tried to Steal His Candy
A man was stabbed in downtown Providence early Tuesday morning. Police say the victim told them he had been sleeping -- when unknown assailants tried to take his bag of sour patch candy before attacking him. About Incident. Shortly after 2 AM Tuesday morning, police responded to the Hilton Hotel...
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in deadly shooting outside Fall River bar
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fall River police responded to the Riverside Sports Bar and...
